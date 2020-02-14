Taseko to release year end 2019 financial and production results
Feb 14, 2020, 02:00 ET
VANCOUVER, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB; LSE: TKO) (the "Company") will release its year-end 2019 financial and production results after market close on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific, 4:00 p.m. GMT) to discuss these results. After opening remarks by management, there will be a question and answer session open to analysts and investors.
The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0546 within North America, or (416) 764-8688 for international callers.
The conference call will be archived for later playback until March 6, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0541 within North America or, (416) 764-8677 internationally and using the passcode 966107 #.
Russell Hallbauer
President and CEO
