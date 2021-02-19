Taseko To Release Year End 2020 Financial and Production Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (the "Company") will release its year-end 2020 financial and production results after market close on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific, 4:00 p.m. GMT) to discuss these results. After opening remarks by management, there will be a question and answer session open to analysts and investors.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0546 within North America, or (416) 764-8688 for international callers.

The conference call will be archived for later playback until March 11, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0541 within North America or, (416) 764-8677 internationally and using the passcode 585262 #.

Russell Hallbauer

CEO and Director

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.

