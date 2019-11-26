TASER Self-Defense Partners with Krav Maga Worldwide to Bring Safety Tips to Holiday Shoppers

Store hours extend late into the night during the holiday season and many consumers will be walking through parking lots later in the evening. With these new holiday shopping safety tips, TASER Self-Defense and Krav Maga Worldwide aim to equip consumers with tools to be as safe as possible:

Tips to Shop Safely

Consider where you park – Park in a well-lit area or near the entrance of your location. Snap a picture or make a note of your floor and spot so that there's no confusion when you are returning to your car.

– Park in a well-lit area or near the entrance of your location. Snap a picture or make a note of your floor and spot so that there's no confusion when you are returning to your car. Stash the cash at home – Pick-pocketers are on the lookout more than normal on Black Friday and you don't want to be an obvious target. Keep cash in a zippered pocket in a hard to reach area of your body or opt to use a credit card if possible.

– Pick-pocketers are on the lookout more than normal on Black Friday and you don't want to be an obvious target. Keep cash in a zippered pocket in a hard to reach area of your body or opt to use a credit card if possible. Lighten your load – Avoid overloading yourself with packages. It's important to be able to see where you're going. If you must leave packages in your car, lock them in the trunk.

– Avoid overloading yourself with packages. It's important to be able to see where you're going. If you must leave packages in your car, lock them in the trunk. Stay alert – Be aware of your surroundings and make sure you don't have any unwanted passengers hanging out around your car before heading home.

– Be aware of your surroundings and make sure you don't have any unwanted passengers hanging out around your car before heading home. Prevent home delivery problems - If you are doing your holiday shopping online, take steps to make sure deliveries don't pile up outside your front door. Unattended packages are easy targets for thieves. If possible, try to schedule deliveries for days and times that you or a neighbor will be home or close by. It's always a good idea to have home security measures in place, like fences or cameras, that can be deterrents to people looking to snatch packages.

- If you are doing your holiday shopping online, take steps to make sure deliveries don't pile up outside your front door. Unattended packages are easy targets for thieves. If possible, try to schedule deliveries for days and times that you or a neighbor will be home or close by. It's always a good idea to have home security measures in place, like fences or cameras, that can be deterrents to people looking to snatch packages. Protect yourself – Purchase a personal safety device and invest time into your safety plan. Attend courses at a certified Krav Maga Worldwide training center to learn practical self-defense in real-world situations. Stun guns or TASER devices can help you feel confident, empowered and protected. These devices can fit inside a purse, bag or backpack and help keep you prepared.

"Krav Maga Worldwide training makes people safer and stronger so that they can feel secure with who they are and walk in peace with dignity, with confidence, and with security," says Krav Maga Worldwide Chief Instructor Darren Levine. "This is a busy time of year, and we want everyone to use practical self-defense knowledge and increase their situational awareness to stay out of harm's way."

"Our company was founded with the mission to protect life," says Mike Rennie, Senior Manager of Consumer Operations, TASER Self-Defense. "We are committed not only to offering effective, easy-to-use personal self-defense products, but also educating consumers on ways to help protect themselves and avoid dangerous situations."

Holiday gift bundle options available now through TASER Self-Defense include:

The Pulse+ Starter Bundle ($499)

This all-in-one kit includes everything consumers need to get comfortable with a new TASER device including a Pulse+ device, holster and extra cartridges. The Pulse+ is an advanced, less-lethal, high-tech defense device that integrates with Noonlight, a personal emergency platform and mobile application. When the trigger is pulled, emergency services are notified of the device location. The Pulse+ weighs only eight ounces and has the ability to target assailants up to 15 feet away.

The StrikeLight Family Pack – 3 Devices ($270)

This bundle allows consumers to equip family members with a powerful stun flashlight. Shoppers may also choose to keep one in the car, by the bed or in a work bag. Combining the usefulness of a high-intensity flashlight with the protection of a stun gun, the StrikeLight is designed for convenience and protection in everyday situations. This stun flashlight makes the perfect addition to a car glovebox or as a discreet self-protection tool on a late-night commute.

The StrikeLight Bundle ($139)

This bundle includes one StrikeLight for close range protection in addition to other TASER merchandise such as branded socks, a beanie hat, a safety light and a TASER weapon sticker.

The Training Bundle ($99)

The Training Bundle is for TASER-device owners to re-stock and brush up on their practice. It includes two TASER Pulse+ cartridges, one holster, one non-conductive target, one pair of safety goggles and the training handbook.

TASER Self-Defense and Krav Maga Academy Training Course ($29.99)

TASER Self-Defense and Krav Maga Worldwide partnered to develop a 5-course online self-defense curriculum. Designed for adults of all ages and abilities, learn defense techniques designed to enhance safety in a variety of real-world situations.

TASER Self-Defense devices are legal in 48 states and, in most states, are permitted without restrictions. This color-coded map and chart shows all state requirements in detail. TASER devices can be purchased at buy.taser.com , on Amazon or at local Sportsman's Warehouse locations across the country.

About Krav Maga

Krav Maga Worldwide is the largest reality based self-defense organization in the world. Krav Maga Worldwide teaches the official hand-to-hand combat system of the Israel Defense Forces to civilians, as well as over 1000 U.S. Law Enforcement agencies and military units. Krav Maga Worldwide's development began in 1981 with its mission to make people safer and stronger so that they can "walk in peace." This was the vision of Krav Maga's creator, Imi Lichtenfeld, which he personally passed on to Krav Maga Worldwide's Chief Instructor, Darren Levine. Krav Maga Worldwide has over 150 certified training centers around the world. The organization has pioneered the development of practical self-defense that incorporates simple principles, instinctive movements, and training for functioning under stress. For more information, visit www.kravmaga.com .

About TASER Self-Defense

TASER Self-Defense is the consumer division of Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies based in Scottsdale, AZ. The company was founded in 1993 with one mission: Protect Life. TASER Self-Defense tools use technology similar to Axon's law enforcement TASER devices, giving civilians an effective option to protect themselves and others. Visit www.axon.com and www.buy.taser.com to learn more about the company and its innovative products.

