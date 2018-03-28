Tasigna Lawsuits Mount, as Plaintiff in Washington State Accuses Novartis of Failing to Warn that Leukemia Drug Had Been Linked to Atherosclerosis-Related Conditions, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports

According to a complaint filed on February 26th in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Washington, the Plaintiff had been taking Gleevec (imatinib) to treat Chronic Myeloid Leukemia but was switched to Tasigna by his oncologist, even though he had achieved remission. At the time of the switch, the Plaintiff suffered from no atherosclerosis-related conditions. He subsequently suffered a stroke at the age of 66 and alleges that his use of Tasigna caused him to develop rapidly progressing atherosclerosis in his carotid arteries. (Case No. Case 3:18-cv-05149)

Tasigna and Arteriosclerosis

Tasigna (nilotinib) was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in 2007 to treat patients suffering from Philadelphia chromosome-positive Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (Ph+ CML). The medication belongs to a class of drugs called tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), which block a protein called Bcr-ABl to stop the growth of cancer cells.

Since its approval, several studies have suggested that patients treated with Tasigna may be more likely to develop arteriosclerosis-related condition. For example, a 2016 study published in the American Journal of Hematology linked Tasigna to an increased risk for peripheral artery disease and sudden death.

In 2013, researchers writing in Leukemia reported that patients treated with Tasigna had higher rates of arterial disease compared to those prescribed imatinib.

The Canadian label for Tasigna was updated in 2013 to note a potential risk of arteriosclerosis, after a review revealed that 277 reports of the condition had been logged with the Novartis global safety database between January 1st, 2005 and January 31, 2013. Canadian doctors were advised to closely monitor their Tasigna patients for signs of the life-threatening artery disease.

In March 2016, what appears to have been the nation's first Tasigna lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California, on behalf of a man who died from complications related to arteriosclerosis shortly after he began taking the drug in 2012. According to the complaint, the Decedent was diagnosed with peripheral artery disease in September 2013, with 90-100% blockages in his legs. He died due to complications in March 2014, even though his physician had prescribed an alternative treatment after reading about the possible association between Tasigna and arteriosclerosis in a medical journal. (Case No. No. 16-393)

