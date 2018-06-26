TASK : Redefining what it means to be a travel agent

The travel industry has been waiting for a mentor. Someone who teaches more than the basics. Lead generation, marketing, social media, branding, higher commissions, great vendor relations and strategic partnerships are a focus for Levent, allowing TASK participants the ability to leverage themselves in the industry. Levent says, "In 2013, I partnered with several top entrepreneurs, including Kevin Harrington (Shark Tank and As Seen on TV), to develop the Travel Agent's Success Kit™. I wanted to help all travel agencies successfully adapt to this new age of travel."

The Travel Agent Success Kit is accessible online and contains 22 hours of unique travel-related material along with expert advice from renowned leaders Kevin Harrington, Nick Nanton and Barbara Glanz. Harrington states he admires Tammy's unconventional perspective on growing businesses and believes her approach is exactly what travel agents need right now. Over 6000 agents now have access to the kit, and the numbers keep growing.

The Travel Agent Success Kit was so well received agents began asking for mentorship options, escalating the next phase – TASK Live. This mastermind event provides in-depth training support for novice and experienced agents, taking them through the kit step-by-step. Current sponsors so far include Gogo, Travefy, Exodus Travels, Hotels Pro, Backroads, CCRA, Secrets and Barcelo Resorts.

TASK Live events sell out quickly, prompting Levent to say, "We need to keep it growing with the demand it's generating, TASK Live has helped agents build their business from thousands a year to millions and we're so excited about this! Now is definitely the time for us to start the next phase, TASK Live 2 The Reunion."

This year's TASK Live 2 was held in Tampa, FL. These annual events are limited to 50 agents and are in high demand. Ann Johnson attended her first TASK Live event in 2014 and has tripled her growth to millions over the last few years. Upon winning the award at the TASK Live 2 event Johnson stated, "Thank you to Tammy Levent, an extraordinary leader in the travel industry for recognizing me and Travel Makers with the 1st Journey to Success Award for TASK!"

Levent conducts travel workshops and seminars with a focus on creating travel entrepreneurs vs. travel agents. A recent partnership with CCRA's TRUE Code program has been established to help promote sustainability and success in the travel agent community.

About Tammy Levent

Tammy Levent is a travel entrepreneur, keynote speaker and published author. Her travel segment JustGoTrav can be seen every week on NBC's Daytime.

