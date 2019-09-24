Task Performance Group Inc. Granted US Patent for "Cloud Operating System and Method"
Sep 24, 2019, 08:36 ET
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Task Performance Group Inc. (TPG) has been granted US Patent# 10,362,109 for "Cloud Operating System and Method" as a part of MegaXML® B2B E-commerce. It acts as a traffic cop for monitoring, controlling the processor instances in cloud, maximizing their allocation efficiency.
"We are very pleased to be recognized by USPTO in awarding Patent for our innovation in improving B2B E-commerce supply chain efficiency," said Mushtaq Merchant, President of Task Performance Group. "We remain focused on providing our clients the best Cloud-based SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) EDI and XML integration solutions, improving profitability and efficiency."
"TPG's award winning MegaXML® software provides exchanging of Sales/Purchase documents, shipment notices, invoices and Pharmaceutical Distributor contracts; securely and efficiently with Buyers and Suppliers; using fully managed (Cloud-based) ERP integration solutions with EDI and XML," said Merchant.
"Providing customers comprehensive full-service solutions such as Real-time B2B E-commerce electronic document processing and '360-degree visibility' are just a few examples of innovative and results oriented, value-based approach solutions, increasing productivity and cost reduction," said Merchant.
