Task Performance Group Inc. Granted US Patent for "Cloud Operating System and Method"

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Task Performance Group Inc. (TPG) has been granted US Patent# 10,362,109 for "Cloud Operating System and Method" as a part of MegaXML® B2B E-commerce. It acts as a traffic cop for monitoring, controlling the processor instances in cloud, maximizing their allocation efficiency.

MegaXML + Microsoft Azure MegaXML Multi-Server Cloud SaaS B2B E-commerce solutions on Microsoft Azure provide exponential security and scalability. They are designed on the open standard-based software architecture, which allows TPG to build customized integration solutions for each client, as opposed to being bound by the limitations of a "one-size-fits-all" product.

"We are very pleased to be recognized by USPTO in awarding Patent for our innovation in improving B2B E-commerce supply chain efficiency," said Mushtaq Merchant, President of Task Performance Group. "We remain focused on providing our clients the best Cloud-based SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) EDI and XML integration solutions, improving profitability and efficiency."

"TPG's award winning MegaXML® software provides exchanging of Sales/Purchase documents, shipment notices, invoices and Pharmaceutical Distributor contracts; securely and efficiently with Buyers and Suppliers; using fully managed (Cloud-based) ERP integration solutions with EDI and XML," said Merchant.

"Providing customers comprehensive full-service solutions such as Real-time B2B E-commerce electronic document processing and '360-degree visibility' are just a few examples of innovative and results oriented, value-based approach solutions, increasing productivity and cost reduction," said Merchant.

