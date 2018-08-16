Tasker & Morris Entertainment and Aloft Hotels Host Pre-Production Party for Queen on 34th TV Series

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "QUEEN ON 34th" is here! Join us, Wednesday, August 29, 2018, from 7pm to 10pm, for a monumental celebration! The "Pre-Cast, Pre-Production Party," will be taking place at the lovely, ALOFT Seattle, 19030 28th Avenue S, Seatac, WA 98177.

The international series, QUEEN ON 34TH (Q34), is a fashion-based television competition series Centered around a well-known television actress, fashion designer and model, embarking upon launching her own signature collection and fashion empire awhile seeking the most talented young and aspiring designers to join her flourishing team in New York City.

Pre-Production Party for Queen on 34th TV Series

The show, which is directed by industry vet, Guido Verweyen and executively produced by Antonne Jones, will consist of 12 designers from various backgrounds selected from the nation's top fashion schools for a chance to win a full time designer spot on the team. The winner will also launch their very own collection with the support and guidance of the host designer and Andy Hilfiger, brother and business partner of fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger. The winner will also receive a full page spread in an international fashion magazine and a cash prize.

Another asset to the production of this series will be its special guest appearances and live performances under the musical direction of multi-Grammy winning songwriter, musician and multi-platinum producer, James Poyser.

Q34 is a unique, refreshing and much needed television series that accentuates diversity, inclusiveness and women empowerment, as well as providing an intercontinental platform for young aspiring fashion designers, models and musicians.

BROADCASTERS & TELEVISION DISTRIBUTORS

We've been able to properly engaged our targeted demographic, commence building an international audience and attract industry leading broadcasters, television distributors and potential corporate partners. All of which have expressed interest in distribution of the delivered show. Outlets include: MTV, VH1, TRACE.TV AND ALL3MEDIA INTERNATIONAL.

