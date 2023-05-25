Tasker Payment Gateways LLC Celebrates 8 Years of BBB Accreditation and an A+ Rating

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For 20 years, Tasker Payment Gateways LLC has been a reliable partner for high-risk e-commerce businesses, offering payment gateway integrations and merchant account recommendations to USA-based tactical, premium cigar, vape, pipes and glass, indie video game makers, and other websites that struggle to find reliable credit cards processing.

Despite the challenges faced in the high-risk payment processing industry, the company has maintained a flawless A+ rating with the BBB for the past 8 years, along with zero customer complaints and a top rating on TrustPilot.

Matt Tasker, president of Tasker Payment Gateways, attributes this success to the company's focus on building solid relationships: "We recognize that high-risk payment processing can be intricate and involve many moving parts. From assisting vape merchants with in-person delivery payments to helping businesses accept credit cards for Farm-Bill-compliant cannabis seeds online, our dedicated independent agents invest time in understanding each client's unique needs and providing personalized support throughout the process. Our commitment is to make payment processing seamless and stress-free for our clients."

Tasker Payment Gateways LLC's impeccable track record includes zero customer complaints, zero negative reviews, a 100 percent customer loyalty score with the BBB, and all positive reviews on TrustPilot.com. The company's success is rooted in its dedication to understanding high-risk websites' priorities and finding innovative solutions to overcome payment processing challenges.

A key concern for many merchants is the ability to use their preferred site builder. Tasker Payment Gateways LLC caters to high-risk merchants using popular site builders like Shopify and WooCommerce, offering compatible payment processing solutions. They have also developed high-risk payment gateway guides for other site builders and shopping carts, such as Squarespace, Wix, Weebly, and GoDaddy, enabling merchants to maintain their current website builder and still accept credit cards.

E-commerce businesses value the technical assistance with payment processing setup and the prompt, personalized service received from Tasker Payment Gateways LLC's dedicated independent agents. In a BBB review, a pipe and bong website owner expressed gratitude for the swift and hassle-free credit card processing, stating, "Tasker Payment Gateways LLC pulled my online small business out of the fire within 2-3 Days! He {my rep} offered me unparalleled effort, honesty, and kindness while also solving all of the payment gateway issues for my functional glass business." A TrustPilot review states, "As a new small business owner 4 years ago, I wasn't fully aware of gateways and processors. Our business was even more complex as tobacco accessories are regulated as a high-risk vendor. I was so fortunate to find {our new account rep at TaskerPaymentGateways}. He took time to educate me and got our business up and running."

High-risk online merchants often struggle to find payment processors willing to work with them. Legal yet high-risk products are often restricted by major payment gateway brands like Stripe and PayPal, which power many shopping carts under different names. As a result, websites selling items like CBD, pipes and glass, alcohol, premium cigars, tactical items, or FFL transfers online are at risk of having their payment processing shut down if they use the built-in payment gateway that comes with their shopping cart. Tasker Payment Gateways offers payment gateway integrations and, crucially, recommends a compatible merchant account tailored to the specific products being sold, ensuring merchants won't face shutdowns due to their product type.

Matt Tasker states, "Over the past two decades, we have been fortunate to build many trusted relationships within the e-commerce industry. Our goal is to continue operating with integrity, transparency and a customer-first approach, regardless of whether or not a partnership results. We strive to offer tailored guidance and support for business owners seeking solutions for accepting credit card payments for higher-risk products. One terrific thing about us is that our recommendations come at no direct cost because we are compensated through our network of trusted partners and providers."

