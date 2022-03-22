Tasker Payment Gateways LLC Celebrates Seven Years With an A+ BBB Rating

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasker Payment Gateways LLC has spent nearly two decades providing payment gateway integrations and merchant account recommendations for website owners whose products fall under the "high-risk" designation. Given the high-risk payment processing industry's inherent challenges, it is all the more impressive that during the past seven years, Tasker Payment Gateways LLC has maintained a perfect A+ rating with the BBB.

According to Matt Tasker, President of Tasker Payment Gateways, relationships are key to this kind of business success: "Our dedicated independent payment processing experts work hard to connect high-risk websites with payment processing that's right for their product and shopping cart. Many of our clients have previously experienced held money or an unexpected payment gateway shutdown. Us being there for them – getting them back on track and assisting them through each step of the process is something that many customers express appreciation for."

In addition to maintaining an A+ rating with the BBB, Tasker Payment Gateways has received zero customer complaints, zero negative reviews, and a 100 percent customer loyalty score. They have also received all positive reviews on TrustPilot.com. Their success stems in part from a commitment to learning what is most important to the high-risk websites they work with and using that knowledge to find creative ways to help overcome obstacles to payment processing.

One thing that's important to many merchants is using the site builder of their choice. Tasker Payment Gateways provides high-risk-friendly payment processing for merchants who use popular site builders like Shopify, WooCommerce, and Squarespace. Additionally, they have developed payment gateway guides for many other site builders and shopping carts, including Wix, Weebly, and GoDaddy, so merchants who need high-risk payment processing can keep their business on their current site without needing to start over on a different site builder.

Many e-commerce businesses have appreciated not only the technical help with setting up payment processing, but also the prompt responses and one-on-one service they receive from Tasker Payment Gateways LLC's dedicated independent agents. In one review from their BBB page, an FFL business owner expressed gratitude at finding a company where his credit card processing was taken care of "quickly and without any headaches. Considering I had just been dropped by a previous processor, it was surprising to find a company to help a small business." A business attorney said, "In a world full of short-timer merchant-service hucksters determined to close the next deal and vanish, it is a tremendous relief to refer my clients to Tasker Payment Gateways."

Having difficulty finding payment processors that are willing to work with them is a common problem for many high-risk online merchants. Many high-risk products, while legal, are restricted by major payment processing brands, such as Stripe and PayPal, which are often the same brands that power major shopping carts, even if they have different names. As a result, when a website sells items like CBD, pipes and glass, alcohol, premium cigars, tactical items, or FFL transfers online, their payment processing could be at risk of being shut down if they use the built-in payment gateway that comes with their shopping cart. Tasker Payment Gateways offers payment gateway integrations and, even more importantly, recommends a shopping cart compatible merchant account to go with it that is set up for the specific products the merchant is selling, so they won't have to worry about being shut down because of their product type.

Says Matt Tasker, "We're grateful for the relationships we've formed in the past nineteen years in business and plan to continue doing business the same way – with integrity and friendliness. The website owners we work with are grateful when we are straightforward and give them honest answers, regardless of whether we end up doing business together. We're committed to offering one-on-one advice and support to those who reach out to us for help with accepting credit cards online for their high-risk products. We are compensated by the agents and providers we recommend; therefore, our advice and recommendations come at no direct cost to the business owner."

