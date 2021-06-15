Tasker Payment Gateways LLC Releases E-Commerce Guide For Selling Both CBD and Smoke Shop Items

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasker Payment Gateways LLC, accredited and A+ Rated by the BBB, has just released an updated guide for online sellers who are looking to accept credit cards online for both CBD items and smoke shop items, such as pipes and glass, on the same website. The guide details some of the different requirements involved in selling these two types of items and provides some general considerations for high-risk e-commerce.

According to Matt Tasker, of Tasker Payment Gateways LLC, this guide is especially relevant now that the CBD market is expanding: "We have seen more states in the US loosen regulations in the past few years and many others have introduced legislation with that intent, and that means there are a lot more people who will now take advantage of the opportunity to buy legal CBD products and smoke shop items like pipes and glassware online. Also, banking access on a national level has opened up. If anyone has been thinking about selling CBD or smoking accessories online, now is a great time to do it."

Tasker Payment Gateways LLC has spent nearly two decades helping online merchants accept credit cards for their high-risk products. One such "high-risk" category includes traditional head shop items like pipes, glassware, bongs, etc. Online merchants selling products from regulated industries usually find that their products run afoul of the prohibited products list for most of the popular online payment gateways such as PayPal and Stripe. By using a payment gateway and merchant account that are both high-risk-friendly, merchants can avoid getting their accounts shut down.

For many e-commerce merchants who have some experience selling smoke shop items, expanding into CBD products makes sense. They already have a high-risk-friendly merchant account and payment gateway set up, as well as a website, and may expect some overlap in customers as well. However, says Matt Tasker, "One important fact that this new guide points out is that not all high-risk-friendly payment solutions are one-size-fits-all. For example, some may allow items like grinders and bongs but not CBD items. Therefore, merchants need to have a payment gateway and merchant account suitable for all of the specific types of high-risk products they are selling, and Tasker Payment Gateways LLC can help make sure that that's the case. Another potential hurdle the guide covers is that CBD items have specific sales requirements, such as COAs, that are not necessary for pipes and glass."

On the other hand, some merchants who have been selling CBD items online may want to expand as well, to include smoke shop items in their store, and the Tasker Payment Gateways LLC CBD and smoke shop e-commerce guide discusses some considerations to help merchants stay within regulations when wording their marketing materials. Tasker Payment Gateways LLC can help with high-risk online store expansions like these, providing free, friendly advice about selling in both of these high-risk industries.

The guide also includes links to other valuable guides that Tasker Payment Gateways LLC has produced to help merchants sell high-risk products using specific site builders or payment solutions. In addition, merchants can find helpful tips for usage and integrations for Squarespace, Wix, WooCommerce, Shopify, and more.

Whether a merchant is an experienced online seller or is just beginning an online store for CBD, pipes, glassware, and more, Tasker Payment Gateways LLC's guide is sure to be an essential resource in helping e-commerce site owners sell multiple types of high-risk products on one website and payment gateway. Says Matt Tasker, "Once you're already set up to sell high-risk products, adding another high-risk product type can be easier than getting started in the first place. We are here to help you make sure your payment solutions are the right ones for all of the products you're selling, and we will be here to support business every step of the way." Contact Tasker Payment Gateway LLC with any questions about the process of accepting credit cards online for high-risk products.

You can read Tasker Payment Gateways LLC's 2021 guide to selling both CBD and smoke shop items, for free, on their website: https://taskerpaymentgateways.com/process-cbd-and-glass-pipes-payments-on-one-payment-gateway/

Contact:

Matt Tasker

207-772-8737

[email protected]

SOURCE Tasker Payment Gateways LLC

Related Links

https://taskerpaymentgateways.com/process-cbd-and-glass-pipes-payments-on-one-payment-gateway/

