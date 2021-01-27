Tasker Payment Gateways LLC Releases Their 2021 Pipe and Glassware Payment Gateways 101 Guide

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasker Payment Gateways LLC's Pipe and Glassware Payment Gateways 101 is free and accessible to anyone. According to the company's president, Matt Tasker, the online-smoke-shop payment gateway guide is more than just a promotion. "I can't tell you how many times I have spoken to new and established pipe and glassware business owners who mention that they have turned to the Tasker Payment Gateways LLC Pipe and Glassware Payment Gateways 101 guide to answer their online-smoke-shop payment gateway questions. Of course, we hope that people will contact us for a payment gateway or merchant account recommendation, but I also find it very satisfying when a site owner or their web developer sends me a note thanking me for solving their high-risk issue.

Updated for 2021 and intended for smoke-shop-website owners, developers, and internet marketing managers, Tasker Payment Gateways LLC's Pipe and Glassware Payment Gateways 101 offers answers to merchant account and shopping cart integration questions that are specifically catered to websites selling smoke-shop items like pipes, bongs, grinders, and other smoking accessories.

The pipe and glassware payment guide provides information on specific topics related to selling pipes, glassware, and other smoking accessories online, including: how to set up payment processing for an online smoke shop, shopping cart choices, and Authorize.Net payment gateway and shopping cart compatibility.

Matt Tasker says that the guide has proven especially valuable to new online sellers and their developers. "Site owners often need to learn whether their products are restricted by a gateway or platform, so we have information about how to choose between Authorize.Net or NMI when selling pipes and glass, and tips for those who are new to selling pipes, glass, and smoking accessories online."

Tasker Payment Gateways LLC says that the most appreciated area of their smoke-shop-focused guide delves into little-known high-risk payment integration tips, focusing on Wix, Weebly, and SquareSpace, that save website owners and developers time and money by allowing them to expand the high-risk payment gateway options that come with their website-building software.

"We hear a lot of valuable feedback from online-smoke-shop business owners who have built a site on a certain platform or shopping cart, but then find out that their site builder's out-of-the-box payment processor does not integrate with a high-risk payment gateway. That's where our guide is most useful," Matt Tasker explains. "There are many of these insider tips. We pride ourselves on knowing what we do for a living, and there are simply areas where our nearly twenty years of experience in the high-risk-payment-gateway business, including our vast experience helping online smoke shops accept credit cards, cannot be replicated. For example, we know how to connect Wix, Squarespace, and Weebly website builders to Authorize.Net. Most payment processing resources would simply scan the website builders' tech support pages and conclude that it is impossible - when it's actually remarkably simple. We know which payment gateways and merchant account providers allow Shopify merchants to sell pipes, glass, grinders, bongs, or other smoking accessories. It takes many years of 'doing it for a living' to build a resource like this."

This pipe and glassware e-commerce guide includes information about how to connect a high-risk payment gateway like NMI or Authorize.Net to all-in-one site builders like Wix, Weebly, or Squarespace. There is also guidance about what high-risk payment gateway options exist for online sellers who are unable to use out-of-the-box payment processors such as Stripe, PayPal, Wix Payments, Shopify Payments, SquareSpace's standard gateways, or WooCommerce Payments.

"Things change in the online-smoke-shop space really quickly," Matt Tasker explains. "For example: for many years, online pipe and glass merchants could use the Wix shopping cart to directly integrate with a high-risk Authorize.Net payment gateway, but now we recommend a quick workaround for accepting credit cards online, which saves high-risk Wix website owners the hassle of rebuilding their existing Wix website on another platform like WooCommerce."

You can read Tasker Payment Gateways LLC's updated 2021 Pipe and Glassware Payment Gateways 101 guide for free by visiting https://taskerpaymentgateways.com/pipe-and-glassware-payment-gateways/.

Media Contact

Matt Tasker

207-772-8737

[email protected]

www.TaskerPaymentGateways.com

SOURCE Tasker Payment Gateways LLC

Related Links

http://www.TaskerPaymentGateways.com

