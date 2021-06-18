Tasker Payment Gateways LLC Updates Their Selling Alcohol Online Payment Processing Guide

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasker Payment Gateways LLC, a high-risk payment processing consultant with an A+ rating from the BBB, has just updated their free guide: Selling Alcohol Online 101: Accepting Credit Cards and More. This free online guide summarizes some of the most common requirements and considerations for breweries, wineries, and distilleries that are looking to expand their reach by selling beer, wine, and spirits online.

Matt Tasker, president of Tasker Payment Gateways LLC, says that smaller breweries, wineries, and distilleries are sometimes at a disadvantage when it comes to sales. "So many large alcohol manufacturers are able to gain business nationally because of their big advertising budgets. A lot of local businesses that sell beer, wine, or spirits like whiskey or gin, turn to online sales to help boost their visibility. By selling online in partnership with alcohol-friendly payment processing solutions, they can better serve their clients, including those who do not live locally. Some small, family-run businesses have been able to expand and compete on a larger scale in ways they couldn't have without e-commerce."

One of the most important pieces of advice that the Tasker Payment Gateways LLC guide gives to any start-up in the alcohol business is to consult with a lawyer before selling online, especially if sales will be shipped across state lines. Different states and package handlers have different rules about what kinds of alcohol can be shipped where, and so it's imperative that business owners meet with a lawyer with knowledge of these regulations and of all the federal and regional licensing and permitting requirements for alcohol sellers.

Since selling alcoholic products like wine, beer, vodka, tequila, and other spirits online requires a fair amount of paperwork, Tasker Payment Gateways LLC's guide provides a general overview of some of the licensing requirements for selling alcohol online, as well as some considerations for selecting a shipping company. For example: any online alcohol shipments should require an adult signature upon delivery to comply with laws against providing alcohol to minors.

In addition to basic licensing requirements, an online alcohol business will need a platform such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Wix, BigCommerce, or Squarespace. They will also need a way to accept credit card payments for their alcohol sales. Matt Tasker says, "A lot of the time, merchants try to sell a high-risk product using a common payment processor like Shopify Payments, Stripe or PayPal. While an out-of-the-box solution can work great for traditional e-commerce businesses, products from regulated industries, like alcohol, are often prohibited by major payment processors. As we've seen all too often, merchants can have their accounts shut down and their money held. Tasker Payment Gateways LLC has many years of experience at finding the right high-risk-friendly payment gateway and merchant account for each individual business. We're happy to help online alcohol businesses find alcohol-friendly payment processing that fits their unique needs."

Tasker Payment Gateways LLC provides their payment gateway and merchant account recommendations at no added cost. Says Matt Tasker, "Because payment processors pay us to bring them qualified website owners, the help and advice we offer comes at no cost to the merchants we work with. We can help with shopping cart integrations, merchant account recommendations, or just general advice that draws from our years of experience in this business. We'll be there for you at every step of your e-commerce journey."

Many alcohol businesses have already discovered how selling beer, wine, and/or spirits online can give their business a much greater reach, allowing them to connect with both new and returning customers regardless of geography. Tasker Payment Gateways LLC's updated guide to selling alcohol online is a valuable and convenient resource for alcohol merchants who have taken that step toward e-commerce, or who are thinking about doing so. Contact Tasker Payment Gateways LLC for a high-risk payment gateway and merchant account recommendation that works for your business, or just for some friendly advice about your options.

Tasker Payment Gateways LLC's updated guide, Selling Alcohol Online 101: Accepting Credit Cards and More, is available to read for free on their website: https://taskerpaymentgateways.com/selling-alcohol-online-101/

