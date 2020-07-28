Taskforce on Telehealth Policy Hosts August 4th Town Hall

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What: Telehealth Policy Public Comment Town Hall

Through this virtual session, telehealth stakeholders can share their views on the challenges and opportunities that have emerged with the explosion of telehealth use during the COVID-19 pandemic and identify policies that will advance its safe and effective use. More than 300 stakeholders have already submitted written comments. The public comment site remains open for written submissions. All public input will be closely considered as the taskforce prepares recommendations to policymakers.

Multiple Quote Opportunities

The town hall presents an opportunity for journalists to hear from, and report on, industry leaders, policy experts and front-line COVID-19 caregivers as they discuss telehealth's expanded use during the pandemic and its role in delivering high-quality healthcare and expanding access to services.

Who: The Taskforce on Telehealth Policy

Convened by National Committee for Quality Assurance, the Alliance for Connected Care and the American Telemedicine Association, the Taskforce on Telehealth Policy includes a broad spectrum of health plan executives, providers, consumer advocates and health quality experts from the public, private and non-profit sectors. The group is tasked with developing consensus recommendations for policymakers on how to maximize the benefits of telehealth services while maintaining high standards for care and healthcare delivery.

The Taskforce has already begun to review submitted comments in breakout groups focused on three critical policy areas:

Expanding Telehealth and Its Effect on Total Cost of Care

Enhancing Patient Safety and Program Integrity in Telehealth

Data Flow, Care Integration and Quality Measurement

Final recommendations will be issued in September.

When: August 4, 2020, 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET

Where: Online - Register to view or listen at: https://bit.ly/TelehealthTH_Listen

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

NCQA: Andy Reynolds, (202)-955-3518 [email protected]

ATA: Gina Cella, (781) 799-3137 [email protected]

ALLIANCE: Krista Drobac, (202) 415-3260 [email protected]

Related Files

TTP Townhall Media Advisory Aug 4.pdf

Related Links

Taskforce Website

Taskforce Issues

SOURCE Taskforce on Telehealth Policy