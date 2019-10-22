TaskRabbit Announces Launch into Germany

BERLIN and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TaskRabbit , the task management network that connects consumers with "Taskers" to handle everyday home improvement tasks and errands, today announced that it will launch in Germany in November. TaskRabbit will be available first in Berlin and surrounding regions, and in the Rhine-Ruhr area* through its mobile app and online platform, further regions will be added in 2020. In addition, TaskRabbit provides furniture assembly service available through selected IKEA stores in these areas, and through IKEA's e-commerce website.

Part of a larger European growth strategy, Germany is the fifth country where TaskRabbit operates, with services already available in more than 70 major metropolitan areas in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and France.

"For more than a decade, TaskRabbit has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners and renters connect with trusted, reliable Taskers who can tackle domestic tasks, making everyday life easier," said Stacy Brown-Philpot, CEO of TaskRabbit. "Whether it's assembling furniture or mounting TVs, moving, repairs or gardening, we're pleased to offer TaskRabbit in Germany soon so that everyone can have simple, instant access to help."

San Francisco-based TaskRabbit is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ingka Group, a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system. TaskRabbit's mission is to connect clients with skilled, rated and reviewed independent contractors who can help with a variety of tasks, from minor home repairs, packing and moving, to yard work, furniture assembly, delivery and more. In addition, TaskRabbit will enable assembly services at selected IKEA stores in Berlin and surrounding areas, and the Rhine-Ruhr region. Taskers are available to help IKEA customers with furniture assembly in their homes within a day after purchase.

TaskRabbit is currently acquiring taskers for Berlin and surrounding areas, as well as the Rhine-Ruhr region. To become a Tasker: visit https://werde-tasker.taskrabbit.com/ to find out more. TaskRabbit is accepting registrations from all types of independent contractors to be connected to work opportunities through its two-sided marketplace.

People in Berlin and surrounding areas, and the Rhine-Ruhr region* will be able to book a Tasker beginning in November. To book jobs, clients will visit the TaskRabbit website or download the TaskRabbit app for iOS or Android.

*Bochum, Cologne, Dortmund, Duisburg, Dusseldorf, Essen, Gelsenkirchen, Krefeld, Monchengladbach, Oberhausen, Wuppertal and surrounding areas giving over 20 million inhabitants access to TaskRabbit services in Rhein-Ruhr.

