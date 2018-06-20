TaskRabbit Cuts Service Fee in Half, Lowers Prices

Cut its service fee in half from 30% to 15%, lowering prices at no cost to Taskers

"We want even more people to benefit from TaskRabbit," said Stacy Brown-Philpot, Chief Executive Officer. "By cutting our service fee in half and lowering prices, we're making it easier for more people to check off those "to-do's" so they can spend more time doing things they love. At the same time, we're excited for these changes to drive more business to our Taskers, supporting them as they earn a meaningful living on their own terms."

Since launching the new pricing updates, initial data shows:

Clients saved an average between $10 to $15 on a typical task

to on a typical task Prices for tasks booked on-demand dropped more than 20 percent

More than 15 percent of clients used the savings from the service fee reduction to hire a more experienced Tasker for the job

"Ever since TaskRabbit cut its service fee in half, every slot I've had open in my schedule has been filled," said Patrick Adair, a Denver-area Tasker who does minor home repair, mounting and furniture assembly. Adair has been working with TaskRabbit since 2017 and is considered an Elite Tasker. "I like that clients pay less and I am paid the same," said Adair. "Lower prices for clients mean more work and money for Taskers."

To help more people learn about TaskRabbit and how easy it is to check off that to-do list, TaskRabbit recently launched a brand campaign called 'Do Away with To-Do.'

"In our 'Do Away with To-Do' brand campaign, nagging household tasks literally take on a life of their own," said Helen Chang, Vice President of Growth at TaskRabbit. "We emphasize how simply and conveniently people can turn those to-do's into 'done' with the help of our experienced and vetted Taskers."

Media buys include radio, billboards, bus wraps, social media and outdoor experiential campaigns, including "station domination" takeovers at the Bedford Avenue subway station in Brooklyn and the Oxford Circus tube station in London.

Earlier this month, TaskRabbit announced its expansion to three new cities in the United States: New Haven, Conn.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Memphis, Tenn. TaskRabbit is now available in more than 45 markets in the United States and United Kingdom. To become a Tasker, visit newtasker.tr.co to start the registration process and learn more.

TaskRabbit was acquired by IKEA in October 2017 and since then, has continued to grow in fulfillment of its mission to make everyday life easier for everyday people.

TaskRabbit's service of connecting Taskers to clients is available in every U.S. market where IKEA has a store, allowing a more seamless integration for customers who want to purchase IKEA home furnishing products at their local store and have them assembled at home as soon as the next day. The price for assembly with a TaskRabbit starts at $36 and is based on a flat rate per type of item. For more information on how the TaskRabbit service works, customers can visit www.taskrabbit.com/IKEA.

*On-demand tasks (tasks completed on the same day they are booked) are available in select metros, including the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, Los Angeles/Orange County, Washington DC, Chicago and Boston.

About TaskRabbit

TaskRabbit is a convenient on-demand service that connects people with skilled Taskers to handle everyday home improvement needs, such as furniture assembly, moving help, handyman tasks and much more. Acquired by IKEA in 2017, TaskRabbit operates in more than 45 markets in the United States and the United Kingdom and is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit TaskRabbit.com, @TaskRabbit on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

