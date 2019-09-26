TaskRabbit Launches in France Amidst High Demand for Outsourcing Tasks

PARIS and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TaskRabbit , the task management network that connects people with "Taskers" to handle everyday home improvement tasks and errands, today announced its official launch in France. With plans to roll out into other French cities over the next 12 months, TaskRabbit is currently available in Paris through its mobile app and online platform. In addition, TaskRabbit provides furniture assembly service available through selected IKEA stores in and around Paris, and through IKEA's e-commerce website.

Part of a larger European growth strategy, France is the fourth country where TaskRabbit operates, with service already available in more than 70 markets in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

Recent survey data* highlighted the demand for a platform such as TaskRabbit, with 40% of the country's population searching for a service to help them with daily to-dos and most complex everyday tasks.

"For more than a decade, TaskRabbit has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners and renters connect with trusted, reliable Taskers who can tackle domestic tasks, making everyday life easier," said Stacy Brown-Philpot, CEO of TaskRabbit. "Whether it's assembling furniture or mounting TVs, moving, repairs or gardening, we're pleased to offer TaskRabbit in France so that everyone can have simple, instant access to help."

San Francisco-based TaskRabbit is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ingka Group, a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system. Its mission is to connect clients with skilled, rated and reviewed independent contractors who can help with a variety of tasks, from minor home repairs, packing and moving, to yard work, furniture assembly, delivery and more. In addition, TaskRabbit enables assembly services at selected IKEA stores in the Paris region. Taskers are available to help IKEA customers with furniture assembly in their homes within a day after purchase.

To book a Tasker in the Paris region: visit the website www.taskrabbit.fr or download the TaskRabbit app for iOS or Android . To become a Tasker: visit www.taskrabbit.fr/devenir-taskeur to find out more. TaskRabbit is currently accepting registration from all types of independent contractors, to be connected to work opportunities through its two-sided marketplace.

About TaskRabbit

TaskRabbit is a leading task management network that conveniently connects people with Taskers to handle everyday home to-do's such as furniture assembly, handyman work, moving help, and much more. Acquired by Ingka Group in 2017, TaskRabbit operates in more than 70 markets across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and France, and is headquartered in San Francisco.

To find out more, please visit www.taskrabbit.fr

* ObSoCo Study for TaskRabbit on "The French and collaborative service platforms" completed in May 2019 on a representative sample of the French population.

