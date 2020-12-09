Tasktop Enhances Tasktop Viz™ with New Data Analytics and Automation Features

Tasktop Viz was specifically designed to give actionable visibility into complex workflows with minimal effort Tweet this

What's new in Tasktop Viz:

Leading Indicator Analytics: This feature displays directly on the platform's dashboard, alerting business leaders to problems impacting the speed and productivity of the company's value streams. There are three key areas that are tracked:

accurately projects how long existing commitments will take to complete and discourages leaders from extending beyond the value stream's current capacity Embedded Flow Advisory: Dashboards now include on-demand tutorials and access to advisory from top-notch VSM experts. The embedded flow advisory allows value streams to take action based on the data and remove constraints impeding business value delivery.

Dashboards now include on-demand tutorials and access to advisory from top-notch VSM experts. The embedded flow advisory allows value streams to take action based on the data and remove constraints impeding business value delivery. Smart Model Application: This new automation feature utilizes real-time pattern matching to instantly map hundreds of native artifact statuses to the standardized value stream Flow States that feed into Flow Metrics.

This new automation feature utilizes real-time pattern matching to instantly map hundreds of native artifact statuses to the standardized value stream Flow States that feed into Flow Metrics. Product Portfolio Structures: Similar to planning and reporting tools, this new feature reflects the way portfolios and organizations are structured, so business leaders can view products within their context, navigate to them logically and group them for easy executive visibility.

"Enterprise agility can be hard to achieve: old habits die hard, even under the glossy new surface of agile operating procedures and cadences, but that can be hard to see and catch," says Tasktop CEO Dr. Mik Kersten. "Tasktop Viz holds up a mirror to product value streams, making it possible to observe and measure the mechanics for delivering a product to market."

Tasktop Viz launched in March 2020 to enable traditional businesses to transform into high-performing tech companies by instantly providing an outside lens for accelerating software delivery.

For more information about Tasktop Viz, visit www.tasktop.com/viz .

About Tasktop:

Tasktop's value stream management platform enables enterprises to master software at scale. Leading brands, including half of the Fortune 100, use Tasktop to provide real-time visibility into the health of product value streams, allowing them to make better decisions and align with business goals. Tasktop plugs into existing tools and overlays the end-to-end value stream to provide the abstractions, automations, visualizations and forensics needed to practice value stream management on a daily basis.

For more information, visit us https://www.tasktop.com/ .

