Tasktop Launches Flow Institute: Virtual Training to Close the Gap Between IT and Business Leaders, Deliver Business Value Through Software Delivery

VANCOUVER, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasktop, a value stream management solutions company, today announced the inauguration of its new Flow Institute, a premier online community for business leaders to learn new approaches for driving business value. The Flow Institute offers custom courses and content to gain practical knowledge and skills, as well as better understand value stream management and Tasktop Flow Metrics.

"Becoming a software innovator means knowing how to measure what matters across your entire software portfolio," said Dr. Mik Kersten, CEO of Tasktop. "Meaningful and actionable measurement of flow is the critical piece needed to determine where organizations must address technical problems such as debt dead-ends, and where to allocate resources and talent. I'm proud that Tasktop is finally able to introduce The Flow Institute to help businesses meet this moment in a vibrant community built to share knowledge and expertise around flow."

Grounded in the Tasktop Flow Framework ®, the Flow Institute courses and workshops are delivered digitally and provide participants the opportunity to learn through a combination of watching, doing, discussing and reflecting. Offerings include C-Level roundtables for executives and on-demand sessions that feature practical advice on the Flow Framework/Flow Metrics.

What to expect at Flow Institute:

Outcome-based recognition of the complicated ecosystem of software development and business goals

Ongoing input and knowledge sharing around the impact of product-based thinking in the structure and programming from the diverse points of view of participants

Mentoring from experienced innovators for those new to the project to product movement and the Flow Framework, as well as early career professionals

Online network for questioning, collaborating and providing the support needed for successful digital transformations

Continuous education on the rapidly evolving value stream management methodology for improving and tailoring the software development process to meet business needs

Access to industry-leading research defining best practices and common pitfalls in value stream management

"Flow Institute courses are designed to provide flexibility and ensure enterprise software development initiatives drive value," said Neelan Choksi, President and COO, Tasktop. "Tasktop's knowledge management and training department is one of the company's crown jewels. Each year, we successfully educate thousands of decision makers and developers about value stream management and the concept of flow, and our aim is to continue to expand this program to help companies utilize the right tools and approaches for shifting from project to product."

Tasktop's value stream management platform enables enterprises to master software at scale. Leading brands, including half of the Fortune 100, use Tasktop to provide real-time visibility into the health of product value streams, allowing them to make better decisions and align with business goals. Tasktop plugs into existing tools and overlays the end-to-end value stream to provide the abstractions, automations, visualizations and forensics needed to practice value stream management on a daily basis.

