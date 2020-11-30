Tasktop named a Leading Vendor in Gartner's 2020 Market Guide for DevOps Value Stream Management Platforms

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasktop, a value stream management solutions company, today announced that the company has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's 2020 Market Guide for DevOps Value Stream Management Platforms (VSMPs). The achievement illustrates the value of Tasktop Viz™, a full scale solution that provides visibility into various work streams so business leaders can make informed decisions and deliver desired business outcomes.

Gartner's report notes, "DevOps VSMPs will serve as unified dashboards that help organizations pilot their journey to a successful digital transformation. These platforms will be key investments that enable them to assess and monitor delivery pipelines and remove constraints to continuously improve business outcomes. As organizations adapt to a remote workforce and increase their use of outsourcing for product development, they will need to rely on their VSMP platform to monitor delivery flow and the performance of multiple teams."

"This acknowledgement by Gartner validates our commitment to creating the most innovative and easy to deploy solutions that unify software development with business outcomes," said Mik Kersten, founder and CEO at Tasktop. "The nut we cracked is how to accurately track and communicate flow across even the most complex IT organizations. Tasktop Viz solves the problems traditional companies continue to encounter in deploying VSM across their Agile and DevOps tool chains, furthering our goal of enabling them to deliver desired business outcomes."

For fourteen years, Tasktop has been a leading software development solution provider for large businesses. Tasktop Viz™ was launched in March 2020 to enable business leaders to accurately identify problems and address bottlenecks with data-driven insight. Since it became available, the platform has helped Tasktop's customers navigate accelerated digital transformation, spanning critical sectors including healthcare, financial services, government/public sector, transportation, telecommunications and retail.

Source: Gartner, "Market Guide for DevOps Value Stream Management Platforms," Hassan Ennaciri, Manjunath Bhat, Daniel Betts, Chris Saunderson, Joachim Herschmann, Thomas Murphy, 29 September 2020.

About Tasktop:

Tasktop's value stream management platform enables enterprises to master software at scale. Leading brands, including half of the Fortune 100, use Tasktop to provide real-time visibility into the health of product value streams, allowing them to make better decisions and align with business goals. Tasktop plugs into existing tools and overlays the end-to-end value stream to provide the abstractions, automations, visualizations and forensics needed to practice value stream management on a daily basis.

For more information, visit us https://www.tasktop.com/

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

