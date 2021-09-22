Tasktop Names Former Digital.ai Exec Ted Sapountzis as Chief Marketing Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasktop, a leading Value Stream Management solution provider, today announced it has tapped industry veteran Ted Sapountzis as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

Ted previously served as VP of Marketing at Digital.ai, where he led marketing strategy, demand generation, business development, and field enablement. He brings to Tasktop more than 25 years of experience in enterprise software.

With Tasktop, he will focus on educating potential customers about the power of Value Stream Management through the Flow Institute and Flow Partner Program , in addition to driving increased brand awareness and helping the sales team succeed.

"While software has been eating the world for years, the success rate of most digital transformation efforts is pretty dismal. Value Stream Management, and particularly the approach Tasktop has pioneered, helps organizations course-correct by providing them the insights they need to connect the dots between digital transformation initiatives and the business outcomes their C-suite and capital markets expect," said Ted.

"A key benefit of the approach Tasktop has pioneered that personally energizes me is our ability to incorporate the role employee happiness plays in the success of our customers' digital transformation initiatives. In order for organizations to succeed in the face of The Great Resignation, and ongoing war for talent, they have to measure employee happiness with the same urgency and priority as productivity and revenue," Ted continued.

