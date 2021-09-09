Tasktop Welcomes Prashanth Rai as Vice President of Global Consulting Partners

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading value stream management solution provider, Tasktop , has hired enterprise software industry veteran, Prashanth Rai, as its vice president of global consulting partners.

Prashanth brings more than 20 years of experience growing and scaling enterprise technology companies, particularly Fortune 500 and Global 2000 businesses. He joins from Accel-funded enterprise AI product company, Sainapse, where he spearheaded various initiatives, including the successful expansion of the company's North American market. He also led the global system integrator partner program at Platform as a Service (PaaS) provider, Apprenda. Before which he spent more than a decade on the consulting and systems integrator front - making him uniquely positioned to effectively and implicitly understand the business from the partner's perspective.

"Value Stream Management is taking software delivery by storm and it couldn't be more timely. Particularly as companies scramble to address new ways of working that were emerging before and are dramatically accelerated by the pandemic," shared Prashanth Rai, Vice President of global consulting partners, Tasktop. "Tasktop is at the center of this data-driven value stream management movement for digital transformations, and I look forward to working alongside our partners to support our customers as they embark on this journey."

As VP of Global Consulting Partners, Prashanth leads Tasktop's partner and alliance efforts globally, including growing the channel, developing strategic alliances and working with global systems integrators (GSI).

Global Systems Integrator and Strategic Consulting Partners are cornerstones to Tasktop's engagement with our global customer base. Prashanth's appointment highlights our commitment to further expand on this pillar of our business. Prashanth is a world-class talent and we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome him aboard to work with our partner community and deliver transformational Value Stream Management results for our customers." said Jason Baldy, chief revenue officer at Tasktop.

About Tasktop

Tasktop's value stream management platform enables enterprises to master software at scale. Leading brands, including half of the Fortune 100, use Tasktop to provide real-time visibility into the health of product value streams, allowing them to make better decisions and align with business goals. Tasktop plugs into existing tools and overlays the end-to-end value stream to provide the abstractions, automations, visualizations and forensics needed to practice value stream management on a daily basis. Learn more about Tasktop at tasktop.com and follow them on Twitter @tasktop.

Media Contact for Tasktop:

Lori Bertelli

[email protected]

916-216-2968

SOURCE Tasktop

Related Links

http://tasktop.com

