TaskUs recognized as the Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™ for Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) Operations Services by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world's most innovative companies, as a 2023 technology leader in SPARK Matrix™: Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) Operations Services.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Sahil Dhamgaye, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "TaskUs's Risk + Response offers a blend of services with digital transformation for providing better workflows, productivity, and management along with consulting services that help organizations in customer journey mapping, customer process optimization, customer process improvement, business and performance analytics, and planning and solution development. TaskUs has multiple use cases across the major sub-domains of the larger financial crime and compliance domain while also additionally catering to account takeover, chargebacks and disputes, NFT marketplace security, and play-to-earn gaming integrity. The company has strong in-house solutions to support the FCC operations services in ProHance, Falcon, Omni BOT for CSAT/RTA, unattended RPA, and RPA workflow tools."

"Owing to TaskUs's overall sophisticated FCC Operations Services offerings, the strong value proposition for customers, and robust strategy and roadmap, the company has received strong ratings across the parameters of service excellence and customer impact and is positioned as a leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™: Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) Operations Services." adds Sahil.

"I'm so proud that Quadrant, our clients, and partners recognize TaskUs as a Leader in helping clients fight financial crime and increase compliance," said Phil Tomlinson, Divisional Vice President of Global Offerings at TaskUs. "Financial compliance is increasingly being driven by technological innovation, which is at the core of TaskUs. We have the tools and expertise to help clients do everything from detecting irregular patterns to locating unusual transactions in order to prevent fraud before it happens, and the knowledge to assist them in strengthening internal policies and procedures."

"The mission for the Risk + Response team is to be the go-to provider of best-in-class identity, compliance, and anti-fraud services for the world's most innovative companies," said Pragya Agarwal, Head of Risk + Response at TaskUs. "Today, we proudly support over 30 clients across fintech, online marketplaces, blockchain, social media and gaming, providing a suite of specialized products and services designed to help them identify and respond to platform risks and regulatory complexity."

Financial Crime and Compliance Operations Services encompass activities aimed at preventing illicit financial activities and ensuring adherence to legal and ethical standards. Financial crime operations focus on detecting and mitigating risks related to money laundering, fraud, and corruption. Compliance operations involve establishing and maintaining programs to comply with regulations, conduct risk assessments, develop policies, and monitor adherence to ethical and legal frameworks. The FCC Operations Services are vital for financial institutions, helping to maintain integrity, prevent financial crimes, and navigate complex regulatory landscapes, fostering trust and responsible financial practices.

TaskUs' Risk + Response team works with large and innovative financial institutions across the ecosystem, providing digital identity verification, fincrime/AML compliance, and anti-fraud solutions. The company seamlessly integrates a geographically dispersed workforce with robust technological proficiencies, further strengthened by strategic collaborations with Hummingbird RegTech—an advanced compliance platform—and Quavo, the world's leading provider of automated, cloud-based fraud and dispute SaaS solutions.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world's most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect, and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech, and HealthTech. As of September 30, 2023, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 47,000 people across 28 locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.

