Tasmanian Pure Vodka™ Wins Gold at 2020 Bartender Spirits Awards

LONG BRANCH, N.J., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasmanian Pure Vodka™ (TPV™) received a 94 point score and gold medal – the ultimate seal of approval in the global spirits on-premise industry – at the recent Bartender Spirits Awards. Tasmanian Pure Vodka,™ a newly launched spirit upending the premium vodka category, scored highly in all aspects of judging including: mixability, balance and versatility, taste, mouthfeel and finish, package and price.

Judges reported that Tasmanian Pure Vodka™ is truly a special, unfiltered vodka, describing it as "a spirit that opens up with some rich minerality, reminiscent of a rich spring water and a nose with soft floral notes." Other judges commented on the blend's texture, citing the presence of vanilla, oak, and a smooth supple texture of butter and cream, coupled with a perfect mouthfeel and palate weight.

This competition recognizes that bartenders are the true influencers – their passions and tastes provide direction for the consumer, especially via their guidance with wine, beer or spirit recommendations. The creation of new drinks is often driven by bartender tastes and perceptions of current trends.

According to CEO Sid Patel of event organizer Beverage Trade Network, "The idea of the Bartender Spirits Awards is to put the best judges forward to evaluate the finest on-premise spirits for the consumers. We were very pleased with the quality of the spirits we received in the first year of the competition."

"We are ecstatic that our vodka performed so highly at the recent Bartenders Spirits Awards," said Joe Orrico, Founder, Tasmanian Pure Vodka™. "Winning this award is particularly important to us because it shows that we have created a special product that spirits drinkers want to drink and enjoy."

About Tasmanian Pure Vodka

Tasmanian Pure Vodka™ (TPV™) is derived from 30 Million Years of Craft™. Its small-batch, premium recipe is produced from the purest water and air of Tasmania, Australia, and is rolling out across the United States. The premium vodka's core ingredient, water, is supplied by Tasmanian Mountain Waters, the purest on the planet, which runs through a series of 300 limestone caves to the point of extraction. TPV™'s mission is to transform nature's purest water into vodka in its most natural form.

About the Bartender Spirits Awards

The Bartender Spirits Awards looks to looks to identify spirits that should become additions to bar inventories. The aim of the spirits competition is to provide independent and honest reviews for brands looking to enter the U.S. on-premise industry. The organizers of the event is the Beverage Trade Network, a leading online platform dedicated to connecting the global beverage industry. The BTN platform helps beverage professionals connect with peers and understand the global business landscape, leading to the overall growth of the beverage industry.

For more information, please see: https://bartenderspiritsawards.com/en/

