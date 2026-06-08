TASTE & FEEL 2.0 PORTUGAL to Showcase Portuguese Agri-Food Excellence at the New Orleans Wine Food Experience (NOWFE) 2026

CASTELO BRANCO, Portugal and ÉVORA, Portugal, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InovCluster (Agro-Industrial Cluster of the Centro Region) and NERE (Évora Region Business Center) are set to bring the authentic flavors of Portugal to the United States as they participate in the New Orleans Wine & Food Experience (NOWFE) 2026, taking place from June 10 to 14.

This participation is a key milestone within the Taste & Feel Portugal 2.0 project, a joint internationalization initiative designed to promote the excellence of traditional and regional agri-food products from Portugal's Centro and Alentejo regions to the world.

As one of the oldest and most respected culinary festivals in the United States, NOWFE serves as a premier showcase for the global wine and food industry. Attracting between 7,000 and 8,000 attendees, 175 wineries, and featuring over 1,000 wine labels, the event provides a unique platform where Southern hospitality meets global innovation.

The Portuguese delegation will focus on strengthening the visibility of highly certified products—specifically wines, olive oils, cheeses, and cured meats bearing PDO (Protected Designation of Origin), PGI (Protected Geographical Indication), and DOC certifications.

The "Taste & Feel Portugal 2.0" participation will feature two major highlights during the festival:

June 12 at 3:00 PM – Live Cooking Demonstration: Hosted at the prestigious Southern Food & Beverage Museum , renowned local chef Dee LaVigne will lead an engaging live cooking demonstration. In a celebration of intercultural cuisine, Chef LaVigne will reinvent classic American recipes, combining them with traditional Portuguese ingredients to create a unique fusion of flavors.

Hosted at the prestigious , renowned local chef Dee LaVigne will lead an engaging live cooking demonstration. In a celebration of intercultural cuisine, Chef LaVigne will reinvent classic American recipes, combining them with traditional Portuguese ingredients to create a unique fusion of flavors. June 13 at 2:30 PM – NOWFE Grand Tasting: The delegation will host a dedicated promotional showcase at the Grand Tasting, offering visitors and industry professionals the opportunity to discover and sample Portugal's finest products.

Through these immersive experiences, the Portuguese delegation aims to establish strategic contacts with local importers, distributors, and buyers, identifying new business opportunities and affirming the "Portugal" brand as a trusted reference of quality and tradition in the North American market.

About the Project Support: The Taste & Feel Portugal 2.0 project is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (FEDER) through the COMPETE 2030 - Innovation and Digital Transition Thematic Programme.

www.inovcluster.pt

www.nere.pt

SOURCE InovCluster