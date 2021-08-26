Taste & Theory Restaurant Group Offers Total Solutions for Food and Beverage Concepts and Branding

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimbridge Hospitality, a global hospitality company, and its lifestyle division, Evolution Hospitality, announce the newly created Taste & Theory Restaurant Group. Taste & Theory will be reimagining hospitality concepting through experience, innovation, performance, and unwavering passion to drive revenue and results.

A total solution for concepting restaurants, bars and rooftop experiences, Taste & Theory specializes in providing clients with bespoke solutions, strategic planning, and development to create relevant and profitable concepts driven by an ideology that centers on three key attributes – achievement, expertise and innovation.

"We place a high premium on genuine hospitality and authentic culinary experiences that share our passion for diversity, tradition, technology, and community," said Bradley Moore, Vice President of Food & Beverage Operations. "Taste & Theory's team of 11 seasoned specialists and strategists brings their years of success and knowledge to every project. While reverent to traditional culinary techniques, we are at the forefront of new theories and practices."

Angela Kuzma, Evolution Hospitality's Vice President of Lifestyle Operations, said, "Taste & Theory Restaurant Group produces local concepts that are guest-focused with scalable menus designed to increase efficiency and operational ease, with an emphasis on overall profitability. For projects with larger spaces and high-volume catering, we focus on departmental profitability driven by group and catering initiatives and apply a strong beverage-centric approach backed by a robust service culture and well-programmed spaces."

Taste & Theory Restaurant Group excels at hotel guest-driven programming and local-focused, buildout projects, creating relevant and profitable food-and-beverage concepts. Key capabilities of Taste & Theory include:

Profitability: delivering a high-quality F&B model that uplifts the brand and increases its value.

Development Consulting: balancing creativity and practicality to ensure each design is functional, follows protocol and makes operational sense, from facility design and concept considerations to branding and positioning.

Opening Support: top-to-bottom support from hiring and training associates to menu conception and development of SOPs will ensure a seamless launch for owners and management.

Operational Acumen: ongoing operational and marketing support with routine audits and reviews ensure brand alignment and relevance in the marketplace.

For more information on Taste & Theory Restaurant Group, visit www.tasteandtheory.com

About Taste & Theory Restaurant Group

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is a leading, global hospitality company offering best-in-class hotel management services across a broad spectrum of franchised branded full service, select service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers and lifestyle hotels. Aimbridge's premium portfolio represents approximately 1,500 properties in 49 states and 20 countries, inclusive of pipeline. With the most robust brand diversity in the industry, Aimbridge and its affiliates represent 84 lodging brands, in addition to more than 82 independent boutique/lifestyle hotels in the portfolio. As the world's largest third-party operator, Aimbridge is dedicated to its mission to leverage its scale to add value for owners and opportunities for associates better than any hospitality operator. Aligned with a concentrated focus, agility, and expertise for each vertical, Aimbridge drives market success for hotels and optimizes investment returns for owners. Aimbridge Hospitality's global headquarters is based in Plano, Texas, with additional corporate offices in Atlanta, Calgary, Fargo, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. Evolution Hospitality, Aimbridge's Lifestyle Division, is based in San Clemente, Calif. Aimbridge's International Division, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, has supporting offices across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Moscow. The company's division in Mexico, Group Hotelero Prisma, has offices in Monterrey and Mexico City. For more information on Aimbridge Hospitality, please visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com and connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn.

