Taste France on Governors Island: Join Us at the French Garden, a Must-Visit at the Jazz Age Lawn Festival

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Save the date to immerse yourself in the French art-de-vivre at the heart of the renowned Jazz Age Lawn Party, now in its 19th year, on June 8-9, 2024, and August 10–11, 2024. Since 2005, the Jazz Age Lawn Party on NYC's Governors Island has grown into the world's premier Prohibition-era-inspired gathering, annually celebrated by thousands of time travelers. Hosted by Michael Arenella & His Dreamland Orchestra, it's a New York Times favorite, embodying the spirit of the 1920s.

Joining this vibrant community, Taste France will bring its delicious touch through French products and savoir-faire, creating an authentic French environment amidst the festivities.

Introducing the French Garden by Taste France

Throughout both weekends in June and August, this festival will feature a captivating centerpiece—a sanctuary for food and beverage enthusiasts and aficionados of French culture. Nestled amidst the festivities like an oasis, the French Garden invites you to unwind and indulge in a "Sip Fresh" bar offering complimentary tastings of Centre-Loire wines, alongside a handcrafted cocktails booth featuring Citadelle gin. But that's not all! Step into the vibrant atmosphere and partake in a variety of interactive activities at the Taste France booth: pose at the photobooth, play the wheel of fortune for a chance to win exceptional Taste France products, and try your hand at the classic Pétanque field—an iconic sport evoking the charm of the south of France. Lucky ticket holders who purchase a French VIP Picnic Basket can enhance their experience by picking it up at the French Garden. The basket includes Pairme wines, Cheese2U cheeses, St Michel treats, and more!

This year, our partners include Centre-Loire Wines, Citadelle Gins, Pairme Wines, Cheese2U,

St Michel and of course, our beloved Taste France Magazine.

À bientôt at the French Garden!

About Taste France

The French Ministry of Agriculture's "Taste France" campaign aims to promote French food and beverages around the world. Its digital platform, Taste France Magazine, brings French cuisine to US consumers through engaging content. Both experienced and casual food lovers will find helpful information on the products they love, developed by food professionals, including specialized journalists, chefs, influencers and sommeliers.

Visit Taste France Magazine at https://www.tastefrance.com/us and on Facebook. Follow Taste France Magazine on Instagram @TasteFranceMagazine | #TasteFrance

SOURCE The French Ministry of Agriculture and Food