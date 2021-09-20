Taste Good, Do Good: Ithaca Introduces New Hummus for Everyone

"If 2020 taught us anything, it's that everyone needs a hand sometimes. So, we created our new Everyone Bagel Hummus to institute our long-term commitment to community service and inspire our consumers to get involved in the process," said Chris Kirby, Founder & CEO of Ithaca. "Our fans always blow us away with their enthusiastic reactions when we launch a new flavor, and this time, we're inviting them to help us give back."

With the new product rolling out nationally this month via Hungryroot, Ithaca has already committed their first $20,000 of available funding to Common Threads, a national nonprofit that provides nutrition education programs to under-resourced families and communities. The brand is also asking fans to nominate other local and national nonprofits as they decide which causes to support next. Consumers are encouraged to visit www.ithacahummus.com/everyone website to learn more about the program and how to nominate organizations for financial support.

"All of the food we carry meets the "root" standard of being healthy, innovative, convenient, and delicious. That's how we feel we'll serve our customers best," said Stephanie Retcho, Hungryroot CMO. "We're excited to introduce an amazing brand like Ithaca to our customers through our healthy grocery offering and simple recipes and tell the story of what they're doing."

Throughout the fall, Ithaca and Common Threads have partnered with Siete Family Foods to pack and donate up to 5,000 school lunches across the country, giving children better-for-you snack options and teaching them about the importance of nutrition.

Austin, TX – Real Learning Academy

Houston, TX – Piney Point Elementary

Chicago, IL – Maria Saucedo Scholastic Academy

Miami, FL – Spooktacular Event (Organizations: Belafonte TACOLCY Center, Share the Boo, EmpowerU)

"We are grateful to partner with a brand like Ithaca that offers a healthy, family friendly product line and a commitment to embedding social impact into their operations," said Linda Novick O'Keefe, co-founder and CEO of Common Threads. "It feels good to purchase products from a company whose values include philanthropy and a shared belief that cooking, and nutrition education can be part of the solution to healthier, more vibrant and equitable communities."

Consumers can help support Common Threads and future organizations by purchasing the new Everyone Bagel Hummus at select retailers including Publix, Central Market, Stop & Shop, Sprouts, Price Chopper and more with nationwide availability via Hungryroot for $4.99.

For more information and to submit your own organization or nonprofit visit www.ithacahummus.com/everyone

About Ithaca

Created in 2013 by chef, Chris Kirby, Ithaca started out as a stand at the Ithaca Farmer's Market and quickly grew to become the fastest growing hummus brand in America. Ithaca is made using quality, real-food ingredients and uses High Pressure Processing to keep the ingredients fresh and full of nutrients. The brand offers eight chef-inspired varieties that each showcase bold, intense flavors, including: Lemon Garlic, Lemon Dill, Classic, Lemon Beet, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive, Smoked Chipotle and Buffalo Ranch. Ithaca can be found in over 8,200 stores nationwide in a variety of premium, natural and conventional retailers such as Wegman's, Whole Foods, Publix, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Food Lion, Stop and Shop, Gelson's and The Fresh Market. For more information, visit www.ithacahummus.com.

About Common Threads

Common Threads is a national nonprofit that provides children and families cooking and nutrition education to encourage healthy habits that contribute to wellness. We equip under-resourced communities with information to make affordable, nutritious and appealing food choices wherever they live, work, learn, and play. We know that food is rooted in culture and tradition, so we promote diversity in our lessons and recipes, encouraging our participants to celebrate the world around them. To learn more about Common Threads, visit www.commonthreads.org .

About Hungryroot

About Hungryroot: Hungryroot is your personal grocer, powered by AI and the belief that food deeply impacts your daily life. You tell us a little about yourself, and we use our proprietary predictive technology to deliver groceries and recipes that best suit your individual needs and goals. We also assist with meal planning and nutritional support, helping you save time, save money, shop sustainably, and eat what makes you feel your best. Hungryroot first launched in 2015 as a better-for-you foods brand. Now six years later, Hungryroot is pioneering an entirely new way to grocery shop with its at-home personalized deliveries. Along with offering the best modern brands in every delivery, Hungryroot also develops its own in-house line of innovative healthy products like its Black Bean Brownie Batter. Check us out at: www.hungryroot.com

