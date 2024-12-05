Taste Médoc Wines in Texas This Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Who/What:

Médoc Wines is hosting free tastings at Spec's locations across Texas. Customers are invited to experience the exceptional red wines of this famed Bordeaux region. Taste and discover a world of elegant, food-friendly wines perfect for holiday dinners, festive gatherings, and gift-giving. The range of wines also offers options for every budget.

When:

Now through the end of December.

Where:

Spec's locations across Texas. To find a tasting near you, visit this website.

Why:

The Médoc produces world-renowned red wines which blend Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot to perfection. Discover well-priced hidden gems from this region where 91% of vineyards are cultivated according to environmentally-sound practices.

More:

A peninsula north of the city of Bordeaux, France, the Médoc region includes around 40,000 vineyard acres stretching between the Atlantic Ocean and the Gironde estuary. Bordeaux's most legendary wines and estates along with smaller family-owned producers make up Médoc's 600 châteaux. Young, passionate winemakers are making their mark in this historic region creating distinct wines that embody a sense of place. From full-bodied, powerful wines with great aging potential to delicate, graceful wines for immediate enjoyment, Médoc offer freshness and elegance in their food-friendly wines. To learn more about the region, visit https://www.medoc-bordeaux.com/en/.

Media Contacts:

Beth Cotenoff, [email protected]

MelRose Buckler, [email protected]

SOURCE Conseil des Vins du Médoc