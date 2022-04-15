Taste Modulators Market Size to Grow by USD 851.48 Million | Increasing Popularity of Low-calorie Sweeteners to Drive Growth| Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Taste Modulators Market Analysis Report by Type (Sweet modulators, Salt modulators, and Fat modulators) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. View our Report Snapshot

Market Driver

The increasing popularity of low-calorie sweeteners is driving the taste modulators market growth. The sweeteners include rice syrup, maple syrup, and agave syrup, among others. Their popularity is attributed to the rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity across the world. The rising number of cases of diabetes in the UK has led to the growth in sales of low-calorie sweeteners in the country. The obesity levels in the UK also increased significantly from 1993 to 2020. Similarly, in the US, the obesity level in the population increased during the same period. Therefore, the rising demand for low-calorie sweeteners is a major trend that is estimated to have a positive impact on the growth of the global taste modulators market during the forecast period.

Major Taste Modulator Companies:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Bernard Food Industries

Carmi Flavor and Fragrance Co. Inc.

Firmenich SA

Flavorchem Corp.

Givaudan SA

Ingredion Inc.

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Kerry Group Plc

Koninklijke DSM NV

Sensient Technologies Corp.

SweeGen Inc.

Symrise AG

T. Hasegawa Co. Ltd.

The Flavor Factory

Taste Modulators Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Sweet modulators - size and forecast 2021-2026

Salt modulators - size and forecast 2021-2026

Fat modulators - size and forecast 2021-2026

Taste Modulators Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Type Segments

The sweet modulators segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Sweet stimuli bind to dimeric receptors on the cell surface found along with molecules called G-Proteins. This causes subunits of the G-Protein to split into alpha and beta-gamma, which activates an enzyme. This causes the formation of cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP) that blocks the proton channels, which depolarizes the cell and sends a signal to the brain. These factors will drive the taste modulators market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 26% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increase in the demand for organic food products that contain natural flavors will drive the taste modulators market growth in APAC during the forecast period. China is the key country for the taste modulators market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Taste Modulators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 851.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 26% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bernard Food Industries, Carmi Flavor and Fragrance Co. Inc., Firmenich SA, Flavorchem Corp., Givaudan SA, Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Sensient Technologies Corp., SweeGen Inc., Symrise AG, T. Hasegawa Co. Ltd., and The Flavor Factory Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Sweet modulators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Sweet modulators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Sweet modulators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Sweet modulators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Sweet modulators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Salt modulators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Salt modulators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Salt modulators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Salt modulators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Salt modulators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Fat modulators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Fat modulators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fat modulators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Fat modulators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fat modulators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Carmi Flavor and Fragrance Co. Inc.

Exhibit 93: Carmi Flavor and Fragrance Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Carmi Flavor and Fragrance Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Carmi Flavor and Fragrance Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Firmenich SA

Exhibit 96: Firmenich SA - Overview



Exhibit 97: Firmenich SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Firmenich SA - Key offerings

10.5 Givaudan SA

Exhibit 99: Givaudan SA - Overview



Exhibit 100: Givaudan SA - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Givaudan SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Givaudan SA - Segment focus

10.6 Ingredion Inc.

Exhibit 103: Ingredion Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Ingredion Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Ingredion Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Ingredion Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Ingredion Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Exhibit 108: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Kerry Group Plc

Exhibit 113: Kerry Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 114: Kerry Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Kerry Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Kerry Group Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 117: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 118: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 120: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

10.10 Sensient Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 122: Sensient Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Sensient Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Sensient Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Sensient Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Symrise AG

Exhibit 126: Symrise AG - Overview



Exhibit 127: Symrise AG - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Symrise AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Symrise AG - Segment focus

10.12 The Flavor Factory

Exhibit 130: The Flavor Factory - Overview



Exhibit 131: The Flavor Factory - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: The Flavor Factory - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

