Taste Modulators Market Size to Grow by USD 851.48 Million | Increasing Popularity of Low-calorie Sweeteners to Drive Growth| Technavio

Apr 15, 2022, 01:10 ET
NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The taste modulators market share is expected to increase by USD 851.48 million from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Taste Modulators Market Analysis Report by Type (Sweet modulators, Salt modulators, and Fat modulators) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. View our Report Snapshot
Market Driver
The increasing popularity of low-calorie sweeteners is driving the taste modulators market growth. The sweeteners include rice syrup, maple syrup, and agave syrup, among others. Their popularity is attributed to the rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity across the world. The rising number of cases of diabetes in the UK has led to the growth in sales of low-calorie sweeteners in the country. The obesity levels in the UK also increased significantly from 1993 to 2020. Similarly, in the US, the obesity level in the population increased during the same period. Therefore, the rising demand for low-calorie sweeteners is a major trend that is estimated to have a positive impact on the growth of the global taste modulators market during the forecast period.
Major Taste Modulator Companies:
- Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Bernard Food Industries
- Carmi Flavor and Fragrance Co. Inc.
- Firmenich SA
- Flavorchem Corp.
- Givaudan SA
- Ingredion Inc.
- International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.
- Kerry Group Plc
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Sensient Technologies Corp.
- SweeGen Inc.
- Symrise AG
- T. Hasegawa Co. Ltd.
- The Flavor Factory
Taste Modulators Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- Sweet modulators - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Salt modulators - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Fat modulators - size and forecast 2021-2026
Taste Modulators Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Revenue-generating Type Segments
The sweet modulators segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Sweet stimuli bind to dimeric receptors on the cell surface found along with molecules called G-Proteins. This causes subunits of the G-Protein to split into alpha and beta-gamma, which activates an enzyme. This causes the formation of cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP) that blocks the proton channels, which depolarizes the cell and sends a signal to the brain. These factors will drive the taste modulators market growth during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
APAC will account for 26% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increase in the demand for organic food products that contain natural flavors will drive the taste modulators market growth in APAC during the forecast period. China is the key country for the taste modulators market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Taste Modulators Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.6%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 851.48 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.8
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 26%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bernard Food Industries, Carmi Flavor and Fragrance Co. Inc., Firmenich SA, Flavorchem Corp., Givaudan SA, Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Sensient Technologies Corp., SweeGen Inc., Symrise AG, T. Hasegawa Co. Ltd., and The Flavor Factory
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Sweet modulators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Sweet modulators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Sweet modulators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Sweet modulators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Sweet modulators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Salt modulators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Salt modulators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Salt modulators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Salt modulators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Salt modulators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Fat modulators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Fat modulators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fat modulators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Fat modulators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fat modulators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Carmi Flavor and Fragrance Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 93: Carmi Flavor and Fragrance Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Carmi Flavor and Fragrance Co. Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: Carmi Flavor and Fragrance Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Firmenich SA
- Exhibit 96: Firmenich SA - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Firmenich SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 98: Firmenich SA - Key offerings
- 10.5 Givaudan SA
- Exhibit 99: Givaudan SA - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Givaudan SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 101: Givaudan SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: Givaudan SA - Segment focus
- 10.6 Ingredion Inc.
- Exhibit 103: Ingredion Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Ingredion Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: Ingredion Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 106: Ingredion Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: Ingredion Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.
- Exhibit 108: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 111: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 112: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Kerry Group Plc
- Exhibit 113: Kerry Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Kerry Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: Kerry Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Kerry Group Plc - Segment focus
- 10.9 Koninklijke DSM NV
- Exhibit 117: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news
- Exhibit 120: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus
- 10.10 Sensient Technologies Corp.
- Exhibit 122: Sensient Technologies Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Sensient Technologies Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Sensient Technologies Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Sensient Technologies Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Symrise AG
- Exhibit 126: Symrise AG - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Symrise AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Symrise AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: Symrise AG - Segment focus
- 10.12 The Flavor Factory
- Exhibit 130: The Flavor Factory - Overview
- Exhibit 131: The Flavor Factory - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: The Flavor Factory - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 136: Research methodology
- Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 138: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations
