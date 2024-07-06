"Taste of Cleveland" Co-Hosts Receive Emmys

About the Twice As Good Show:

Twice As Good ( http://twiceasgoodshow.com/ ) is a travel and cooking show airing on PBS stations across the country. Each episode is filmed in a featured city and highlights renowned local chefs cooking signature regional recipes. In between recipes, the show introduces viewers to local sites of educational interest. Now in its tenth and final season, Twice As Good is distributed to the PBS community by NETA (the National Educational Telecommunications Association) and produced and presented in association with New Hampshire Public Television.

About "A Taste of Cleveland":

Hadley and Delaney travel to Cleveland, Ohio, to explore dishes associated with Cleveland, including the Parmageddon and Sweet Paczki. "A Taste of Cleveland" includes an exploration of the science of rock and roll at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the craft of conservation at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Hadley and Delaney climb aboard the restored Mather steamship overlooking Lake Erie to learn about the geology of the Great Lakes, drive to the Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum at the Cleveland History Center to understand Cleveland's role in the innovation of the automobile, and visit the NASA Glenn Research Center to delve into the engineering of space. "A Taste of Cleveland" was produced in association with local Cleveland chefs and educational organizations and released for a regional audience in conjunction with PBS Western Reserve.

SOURCE Twice As Good