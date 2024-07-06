"Taste of Cleveland" Co-Hosts Receive Emmys
CLEVELAND, July 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadley and Delaney Robertson, co-hosts of the Twice As Good Show, won Emmys for their work on "A Taste of Cleveland" at the 55th Annual Central Great Lakes Regional Emmy Awards held in Cleveland on July 22, 2024. This is Hadley and Delaney's second Emmy award. The two have co-hosted Twice As Good, a travel and cooking show on PBS, for 10 seasons. Hadley and Delaney are four-time Emmy nominees and have won 6 Taste Awards and 30 Telly Awards.
