Taste of Florence: A Gastronomic Journey with CiaoFlorence

FLORENCE, Italy, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CiaoFlorence is pleased to present a new project devoted to local Food and Wine culture and to food lovers in Florence : Pasta Lovers Class, T-Bone cooking lesson and Food Tour with tastings at local Market are only a few examples of food experiences proposed by CiaoFlorence.

Leveraging the vast experience gained in the food and wine sector over the years, this innovative project represents the company's desire to adhere to emerging trends in the tourism market.

Florence food tours Florence food tours

Specializing in organizing customized activities, CiaoFlorence devotes its attention to devising experiential activities for small groups, aiming to maximize customers' enjoyment of the experience. Through anecdotes, curiosities and tastings of typical Tuscan dishes, participants will embark on a gastronomic journey guided by an expert local chef, who will provide detailed explanations of culinary preparations. Check out our bestsellers.

Pasta Lovers cooking class and market, an exclusive culinary session will take place at a renowned historical trattoria in the center of Florence, offering participants the opportunity to acquire skills in the art of preparing homemade pasta. Using simple ingredients, carefully selected by the participants with the assistance of our expert chef, clients will have the opportunity to manually prepare some of Italy's internationally renowned dishes, such as tagliatelle, ravioli and tiramisù.

MasterSteak: Learn to cook the perfect Florentine style steak, this tour is a must-do for foodies. It is highly recommended for enthusiasts of fine cuisine. An original experience offering clients the opportunity to learn the art of preparing the renowned Florentine steak according to its authentic recipe. This master class provides a unique opportunity to explore the culinary secrets behind one of Italy's most famous dishes, allowing also the participants to bake and taste the most famed Florentine sweeties: cantuccini.

Food tour to discover Sant'Ambrogio grocery market, an unforgettable dining experience that enhances the distinctive aromas and flavors of Tuscan cuisine. Our chef will share the secrets of an age-old culinary tradition among the stalls of the Sant'Ambrogio food market. Participants will have the opportunity to sample a selection of cured meats, prosciutto, cheeses and lampredotto, all accompanied by fine Tuscan wines, ending with a delicious gelato. An unmissable culinary journey that will delight the senses and leave an indelible imprint on memories.

CiaoFlorence Tours & Travels is a leading Italian tour operator specialized in organizing group and private excursions from all the main Italian cities. Aiming at providing tailor-made food and wine experiences for everyone, CiaoFlorence for foodies is specially designed to enable everyone to fully enjoy the culinary delights of Florence .

If you want to know more about our catalog, do not hesitate to reach out to us at +39 055 354 044, for personalized advice and requests. Our team will be happy to assist you in designing the perfect day, according to all your needs. For personalized quotes, you can write directly to [email protected] and our team will assist you in making your dream holiday come true!

Media Contact:

Veronica Migliorini

+39055354044

[email protected]

SOURCE CiaoFlorence Tours and Travel