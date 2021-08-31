Taste of Guinness In America: El Dorado Amber Ale Now Available All Year Round in Mid-Atlantic Market

Aptly named for the new-age hop that makes this Amber Ale so unique, El Dorado brings forward bright and citrusy characteristics that weren't available when this style first originated. At an ABV of 4.8%, El Dorado Amber Ale provides a remarkably distinct aromatic sipping experience with a crisp, dry and light body.

"We took the nostalgia of American Amber Ale - a driving force in the American beer revolution - and reimagined it for the modern beer drinker by drying out the body but maintaining its true-to-style malty, caramel and sweet characteristics," said Head Brewer, Sean Brennan. "This beer truly showcases the flavors and aromas that can be experienced from a specific hop."

The strong balance of El Dorado Amber Ale makes it a versatile beer to pair with both complementary and contrasting food flavors. Pair it with Guinness Brown Bread to make the honey flavors sing, or cut it with sharp cheeses on a charcuterie board for a rich, nutty contrast. It is also a natural pick for grilling and game day gatherings this fall, as the smoky flavors from just about anything barbecued showcase the bright, dynamic aromatics.

El Dorado Amber Ale is a Baltimore-born and brewed recipe from the Guinness Open Gate Brewery, the center for all of the historic brewer's experimental beers on this side of the Atlantic. It joins Baltimore Blonde, the brewery's flagship beer, as a permanent addition to the Guinness family.

Now available in select stores in Maryland, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Northern Virginia, Southern New Jersey and Delaware (as well as in the brewery's taproom), El Dorado Amber Ale is available in six packs of 12-ounce cans for a suggested retail price of $10.99. Whether enjoying a pint of El Dorado Amber Ale at the Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore, at home with friends and family, or anywhere else, please do so responsibly.

Guests of all ages are always welcome to visit the Guinness Open Gate Brewery Thursday 3:00pm to 10:00pm, Friday 12:00pm to 10:00pm, Saturday 11:00am to 10:00pm and Sunday 11:00am to 9:00pm.

