Taste of Iceland Festival Arrives in New York City September 5-7

The festival will transport visitors to Iceland through events inspired by and celebrating the best of Icelandic culture.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taste of Iceland 2024, organized by Inspired by Iceland , arrives in New York City Thursday, September 5 through Saturday, September 7. The cultural festival celebrates the land of fire and ice with events showcasing the best of Icelandic culture, including food and beverage, music, literature, art and design, nature, wellness, and more.

Taste of Iceland celebrates and shares Iceland's traditions and culture with the people of North America. In partnership with local businesses and Taste of Iceland's official partners, featured events will be hosted at venues across New York City, including AP Space , Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) , Pianos , Platform by the James Beard Foundation (Platform by JBF) , Scandinavia House , and The Ivory Peacock .

Most events are free and open to the public. Event tickets are required, and guests are encouraged to arrive promptly to guarantee entry. Tickets for free events can be reserved through the Taste of Iceland website , where you can also purchase tickets for the Icelandic dinner as well as the demo and dine cooking class at Platform by JBF.

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Thursday, September 5 – Saturday, September 7

Wheel of Prizes Presented by Icelandair: September 5-7 at multiple events during the Taste of Iceland festival, select participants will have the opportunity to win various prizes, including a trip for two to Iceland ! Click here for more information. Icelandair is also offering special sales on roundtrip flights to Iceland from New York starting at $429 . Learn more here .

Thursday, September 5

Friday, September 6

Icelandic Cocktail Class with Reyka Vodka : Join a free cocktail class with Reyka Vodka. Brand Ambassador and mixologist Jeff Naples will shake up some tasty Iceland -inspired cocktails and teach attendees how to make these drinks at home. Filtered through ancient lava rocks, made with glacial water, and powered by geothermal energy, Reyka Vodka is truly made of Iceland . DJ Hermigervill will welcome guests with tunes curated by experts at Iceland Music. Guests will also be invited to participate in a VR experience to explore tour offerings from Icelandia, such as their Glacier Hike and ATV tours. All attendees must be at least 21 years old and present a valid ID. 5:00-7:00 PM at The Ivory Peacock . Click here for more information.





Saturday, September 7

Elemental Sound Bath with Blue Lagoon Iceland and Icelandic Provisions Skyr Bar: Join Icelandic energy healer Jósa Goodlife for an hour of inner peace and healing meditation. Sound Bath attendees will receive a complimentary Blue Lagoon Iceland yoga mat, an Icelandic Provisions beanie, an Icelandair blanket, Icelandic Glacial water, and a Blue Lagoon Iceland Skincare gift. After the Sound Bath, guests are invited to an Icelandic Provisions Skyr Bar. 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at AP Space . Click here for more information.





Taste of Iceland is an annual festival that celebrates Iceland's vibrant culture. The festival is organized by Inspired by Iceland , which promotes Iceland and Icelandic products. It is presented in partnership and with support from Icelandair , Visit Reykjavík , Icelandic Seafood , Business Iceland , Reyka Vodka , Blue Lagoon Iceland , Icelandia , Iceland Music , Icelandic Provisions , Icelandic Lamb , Icelandic Glacial, Landsvirkjun , and Isavia Keflavik International Airport . The final Taste of Iceland 2024 event will be held in Seattle, WA, October 3-5.

For more information about Inspired by Iceland and Taste of Iceland, visit www.inspiredbyiceland.com .

To learn more about Business Iceland, visit www.businessiceland.is

For media inquiries or to attend Taste of Iceland events, contact [email protected] .

