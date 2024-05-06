Taste of Tribeca Celebrates 30th Anniversary: A Culinary Extravaganza and Public School Arts Fundraiser

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taste of Tribeca, the annual outdoor food festival beloved by New Yorkers and visitors alike, is thrilled to announce its 30th anniversary celebration on Saturday, May 18, 2024. This milestone event promises to be a gastronomic delight and a vibrant community gathering, all in support of neighborhood public schools' arts & enrichment programs.

Taste of Tribeca food festival and fundraiser

Produced entirely by dedicated parent volunteers from local schools PS 150 and PS 234, Taste of Tribeca has become a cherished tradition in the Tribeca neighborhood. The festival showcases the culinary talents of the area's most beloved restaurants, including Michelin star recipients, neighborhood favorites, exquisite bakeries, and even the heroic firemen of Hook & Ladder Company 8, the "Ghostbusters" station.

"As a restaurant that is created to serve the neighborhood, bonding with our neighbors and supporting local public schools are top of mind for us", said chef Mitsunobu Nagae from Michelin Restaurant L'abeille and its sister restaurant L'abeille à côté.

What to Expect:

30-Year Anniversary Celebration: Join us in commemorating three decades of delicious food, community spirit, and support for public education.





Join us in commemorating three decades of delicious food, community spirit, and support for public education. Gourmet Offerings: Indulge in delectable dishes crafted by renowned chefs and local culinary gems, offering a taste of Tribeca's diverse and vibrant food scene.





Indulge in delectable dishes crafted by renowned chefs and local culinary gems, offering a taste of Tribeca's diverse and vibrant food scene. Fundraiser for Public Schools: Every bite you take and every ticket you purchase directly supports the arts and enrichment programs at PS 150 and PS 234. Your participation makes a difference in the lives of our children.





Every bite you take and every ticket you purchase directly supports the arts and enrichment programs at PS 150 and PS 234. Your participation makes a difference in the lives of our children. Community Collaboration: Experience the unique charm of Tribeca as neighbors, families, and food enthusiasts come together to celebrate and connect.

Available for interviews:

Ron Silver : Artist and founder of Tribeca's beloved Bubby's, a founding restaurant of the festival, available upon request

Artist and founder of Tribeca's beloved Bubby's, a founding restaurant of the festival, available upon request Scott Perez : Owner of the iconic Walker's, a founding restaurant of the festival

Owner of the iconic Walker's, a founding restaurant of the festival Madeline Lanciani: Chef and winner of Chopped, Owner of Duane Park Patisserie, a founding restaurant of the festival

Chef and winner of Chopped, Owner of Duane Park Patisserie, a founding restaurant of the festival Chef Marc Forgione : Winner of Season 3 of Food Network's Iron Chef America, and owner of Michelin Star restaurant in New York City ; interview upon request

Winner of Season 3 of Food Network's Iron Chef America, and owner of Michelin Star restaurant in ; interview upon request Chef Mitsunobu Nagae : Owner & Executive chef of Michelin Star l'abeille and l'abeille a côté available upon request

Owner & Executive chef of l'abeille and l'abeille a côté available upon request Tara's Kitchen team: Aneesa Waheed , owner and chef behind Tara's Kitchen has been recognized as the 2024 New York State Small Business Person of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

, owner and chef behind Tara's Kitchen has been recognized as the 2024 New York State Small Business Person of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Michelin Star Restaurant teams: Acclaimed restaurants such as Jungsik, One White Street and L'abeille à côté

Acclaimed restaurants such as Jungsik, and L'abeille à côté School Principals ( Nico Victorino and Dana Rappaport ): Leading educators from PS 150 and PS 234

Leading educators from PS 150 and PS 234 Representatives from Participating Restaurants: Discover the culinary inspirations behind the neighborhood's favorite eateries

Don't miss this opportunity to savor the flavors of Tribeca, support our local public schools, and celebrate with the community. Whether you're a longtime resident or a first-time visitor, Taste of Tribeca offers something for everyone.

When and Where: Saturday, May 18, 2024 near Duane Park (Duane Street between Greenwich and Hudson). From 11:30am to 3:00pm rain or shine!

For more information, tickets, and updates, please visit TasteOfTribeca.com or follow us on Instagram @tasteoftribeca.

About Taste of Tribeca

Taste of Tribeca is an annual outdoor food festival and public school fundraiser celebrating the rich culinary heritage and vibrant community of Tribeca. Produced by parent volunteers from PS 150 and PS 234, the event showcases the talents of local chefs, promotes sustainability, and raises funds to support arts and enrichment programs for children in our neighborhood schools.

Taste of Tribeca 2024 Press Contact:

Julia Merrill

Taste of Tribeca PR & Marketing Committee

[email protected]

(646) 939-7091

Taste of Tribeca 2024 Chairs:

Karen Arnone Noy P.S 234 & Philip Chenery P.S 150

[email protected]

SOURCE Taste of Tribeca