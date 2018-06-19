Taste Republic's fresh gluten-free pastas now available to buy in stores and online

Customers can now build a custom 12-pack of fresh gluten-free pasta online and have it delivered to their door. In addition to the innovative Plantain Linguini, Taste Republic offers gluten-free: linguini, red lentil fusilli, lasagna sheets, tortelloni, black bean penne, spinach fettuccine, chickpea linguini, and more! These varieties not only cater to the gluten-free community, but many offer additional benefits such as paleo-certification, non-GMO, Kosher, and dairy free.

"Launching Taste Republic allows us to speak to, serve, and to innovate for our gluten-free customers in a more purposeful way," says Peter Robertson, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of both RP's Pasta and Taste Republic. "Everyone deserves to eat good pasta, regardless of their dietary needs. Taste Republic will transform fresh pasta by delivering delicious taste and perfectly 'al dente' texture from pasta that is gluten-free."

Taste Republic can be found in refrigerated sections of grocery stores across the country .

Visit www.tasterepublicglutenfree.com to shop all varieties.

Taste Republic's Commitment to Allergen Control



All products are manufactured in a dedicated gluten-free facility with no shared equipment.

All products are Certified Gluten-Free by the Gluten Free Certification Organization. Learn more at http://www.gfco.org/.

All products are manufactured in a peanut-free and tree nut-free facility.

Taste Republic and RPs Pasta are both owned by Tribe 9 Foods, a specialty food company that also includes Yumbutter and Ona Foods. Taste Republic products are manufactured in their dedicated gluten-free facility in Madison, WI.

About Tribe 9 Foods: Tribe 9 Foods was formed in 2016 through the merger of several natural food companies, in order to create delicious, nourishing, and functional food to improve the lives of others. The Tribe 9 family of brands includes Taste Republic, RP's Pasta Company, Yumbutter, and Ona Foods. Please visit www.tribe9foods.com for more information.

