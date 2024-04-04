Taste Science Goes Mainstream with Good Morning America Appearance

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taste Science took over Times Square as VinoTastr Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer Henry Barham, MD made a guest appearance on Good Morning America to discuss taste sensitivities and palate preferences.

Dr. Barham's decade of research and expertise in taste science led to the creation of VinoTastr and the at-home wine Discovery Kit.

As Dr Barham explained, your like or dislike of cilantro is not a matter of preference but of your taste receptors' innate response to bitterness. Today, hacking your taste preferences is a way to eat healthier but it all starts with knowing your baseline preference. Discovering your palate baseline is also the key to wine selection.

Watch Dr. Barham's full Good Morning America segment here: Good Morning America.

Science-Driven Sips

VinoTastr's at-home Discovery Kit measures taste sensitivities to known wine traits using four distinct taste test strips and then recommends red and white wine varietals that align with those sensitivities.

The wine industry is currently grappling with growth challenges as it faces a maturing core market and struggles with attracting new customers who are wine curious but anxious about where to start. VinoTastr aims to bridge that gap by introducing a younger generation to wines using science.

"People new to wine are often intimidated by an abundance of choices when selecting wine and hesitant to spend on wine they may not like. For many, it's a light bulb moment when they learn what wines will best suit their palate," said Eddie Pitre, VinoTastr's Chief Research Officer.

"Wine tasting notes can only tell you what a wine tastes like according to the writer of the note; they can't tell you if the wine will suit your individual palate. VinoTastr takes the guesswork out of what to drink and gives consumers the confidence to explore wines best suited to their palate profile," says Barham.

In addition to the test results, VinoTastr supports a community of wine lovers with frequently updated wine recommendations for each profile and a monthly Wine Bulletin that introduces users to new wines within their palate profile.

Individuals can purchase the VinoTastr Discovery Kits by going to VinoTastr's Marketplace.

About VinoTastr

VinoTastr, a product of TastrLabs, is the world's first wine taste technology company and headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. VinoTastr's technology is based on medical research and studies led and published by Dr. Henry Barham in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), National Geographic, and various other publications on specific cell surface receptors responsible for certain taste qualities.

To learn more about VinoTastr's parent company, TastrLabs, visit: www.TastrLabs.com.

For more information or to contact VinoTastr directly, visit our website at www.vinotastr.com or contact Eddie Pitre at [email protected].

SOURCE TastrLabs