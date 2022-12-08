Taste the Best Wines from the 2022 Loire Valley Wines Buyers' Selection

The second edition of Loire Valley Wines Buyers' Selection hosted a panel of nine buyers, sommeliers, and retailers from all over the US, in New York City to review and taste 98 wines from the Loire Valley available on the US market. The wines were blind tasted and rated out of 100 according to their organoleptic characteristics. This year's selection includes an array of top wines - perfect for your holiday happenings!

Visit loirevalleywine.com/loirebuyersselection for the full list of wines rated in 2022, along with links to online merchants. At your local wine shop, look for the "Buyers' Selection" sticker on the Loire bottles.

About Loire Valley Wines

The Loire Valley, referred to as the Garden of France, is known for its magnificent chateaux, rich history and 4 distinct wine regions - Pays Nantais, Anjou, Saumur, Touraine – each with its own characteristics of grapes, appellations and styles. The wine-growing regions dotting the Loire's banks feature more than 4,000 wineries, more than 140,000 acres of vineyards, 51 appellations of origin and 7 protected geographical indication, thus making the Loire Valley the third largest French winemaking region. Selling 280 million bottles per year – be they red, rosé or white; still or sparkling; dry or semi-dry, supple or sweet – the Loire Valley is France's leading producer of white wines and ranks second for rosés. The US is the Loire Valley's #1 export market both in value ($87 million) and volume (110,000 hectoliters).

