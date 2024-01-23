Taste the Celebration: Frito-Lay Offers One Fan the Chance to Launch the Confetti for the Winning Team at Super Bowl LVIII

"At Frito-Lay, our fans are at the center of everything we do – and we're always dreaming up new and exciting ways to heighten the game-watching experience during the biggest sports moments of the year," said Brett O'Brien, chief marketing officer, PepsiCo Foods North America. "The joy that comes with the Super Bowl confetti drop is truly unique. We loved bringing this feeling to life in our Taste of Super Bowl campaign and now will let one of our fans be the one to kick off the celebration at Super Bowl LVIII."

For the chance to be the official confetti button pusher, fans can simply purchase a specially marked Frito-Lay Taste of Super Bowl bags, now available in stores nationwide. The first 500 eligible fans to scan the QR code on their favorite specially marked Frito-Lay snacks beginning January 25 at 12:00 a.m. ET will win a special Taste of Super Bowl Confetti Kit and be entered for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas to meet Marshawn Lynch and press the official Super Bowl LVIII confetti button.

Frito-Lay's Taste of Super Bowl campaign features a new television commercial starring football legends Rob Gronkowski, Marshawn Lynch and Troy Polamalu as they rediscover the taste of victory – but this time with a chip-inspired twist. The former Super Bowl champions— with a combined seven Super Bowl victories between them – experience confetti bursting from bags of Lay's®, Cheetos® and Tostitos®. The crunch of the chip and subsequent pop of confetti transports them right back to the feeling of celebrating on football's biggest stage.

"Frito-Lay's NFL Playoff campaigns are always creative, next level and fun to be in, and I've had a dope time working with them all these years," said Lynch. "It's impressive how they actually make fans part of the experience, and now they are giving someone the chance to hit the confetti button at Super Bowl LVIII. I'm excited to get to Vegas, meet the winner, have some fun and make sure get they're ready for game day."

These football legends together combined with confetti popping led to hilarious antics – and even some pranks – during the filming of the commercial. Fans can get a look behind the scenes here.

Frito-Lay at the Super Bowl

In addition to the Taste of Super Bowl campaign, Frito-Lay is bringing even more to Las Vegas with an immersive fan experience at the Frito-Lay Chip Strip. Fans in Vegas will have the opportunity to take a seat in the hottest ride on the Strip, feel the love at the Cheetos Chapel, try their luck at the Frito-Lay Snackpot – and more. The Frito-Lay Chip Strip is located on the Brooklyn Bridge at New York, New York Hotel & Casino and is open daily from Thursday, February 8 through Sunday, February 11.

Doritos Dinamita, which will also be featured at the Frito-Lay Chip Strip, announced a fiery in-game commercial for Super Bowl LVIII and exploded onto snack shelves this month with new spice-packed flavors and an unexpected new shape.

As the Official Chip & Dip of the NFL, Tostitos is headed back to the Super Bowl with Tost by Tostitos. At the complimentary limited-time experience, Tostitos is inviting fans to go on a culinary journey and enjoy Tostitos chips and dip in a way they never have before. Tostitos' key ingredient— corn – is at the center of the recipes, taking Tostitos beyond the chip bag and transforming it into one-of-a-kind culinary creations.

In support of its ambitious pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) goals, Frito-Lay is reimagining packaging possibilities at the Chip Strip. Visitors will be able to experience the latest touchdown in its sustainability journey – all while enjoying their favorite Game Day snack products. Featuring an industrially compostable bag, this technology is a critical step forward in building a world where packaging never becomes waste.

Specially marked Taste of Super Bowl Frito-Lay products are now available at retailers nationwide. For more information about the campaign, the Frito-Lay Chip Strip and more, visit TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's® and Ruffles® potato chips, Doritos® and Tostitos® tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos® snacks, Stacy's® pita chips, PopCorners® popped-corn snacks, SunChips® multigrain snacks and Fritos® corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on X (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's®, Doritos®, Cheetos®, Gatorade®, Pepsi-Cola®, Mountain Dew®, Quaker®, and SodaStream®. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America

× Modal title

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.