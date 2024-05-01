Taste the Colors of Summer: Brownie Brittle Partners with M&M'S® on Limited Edition Summer Mash Up

Sweet Thin Snack Maker Launches Red, White & Blue Limited-Edition Mix

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Nature Brands, a national leader in snacks and treats, is announcing its latest innovation from Brownie Brittle® -- Red, White & Blue M&M'S® Mix! The Brownie Brittle candy inclusion expansion continues with another collaboration with Mars to create a fun and chocolatey treat perfect for your summer BBQ, family road trip and even s'mores! Brownie Brittle Red, White & Blue M&M'S® Mix is available nationally at select retailers and on BrownieBrittle.com now through September 2024.

Brownie Brittle® Red, White & Blue M&M'S® Mix

Get ready for summer with Brownie Brittle Red, White & Blue M&M'S® Mix! The thin, light and crispy Brownie Brittle covered in delicious Red, White and Blue M&M'S® is the perfect sweet snack on its own or crumbled as a topping over ice cream, yogurt, and so much more!

Sean Kristl, Senior Brand Manager at Second Nature Brands, expressed excitement about the partnership with Mars, stating, "Brownie Brittle is thrilled to team up once again with Mars to deliver this tasty mashup featuring the iconic M&M'S® candy brand. Our aim in crafting Brownie Brittle Red, White, and Blue M&M'S® Mix was to merge the rich, chocolatey goodness of our crispy brownie treats with the vivid colors and flavor of M&M'S®, offering a deliciously sweet snack tailored for summertime enjoyment."

About Brownie Brittle

Brownie Brittle, LLC has been baking and selling innovative brownie products to restaurants, club stores and world-class theme parks since 1992. Brownie Brittle snacks are available in tens of thousands of stores in the US, Canada, Mexico and Asia. More information is available online at BrownieBrittle.com , and on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and Pinterest .

About Second Nature Brands

Second Nature Brands is a leading portfolio of snacks and treats that make lives better, naturally. Its family of brands includes Kar's Nuts®, the #1 branded trail mix delivering better-for-you, on-the-go snacks, Second Nature Snacks®, a pioneer in natural, non-GMO-verified premium snacks and trail mixes, Sanders Chocolates®, the leader in premium, small-batch, kettle-cooked sea salt caramels, and Brownie Brittle ®, the original thin and crispy brownie snack. Second Nature Brands products are distributed throughout North America and are also available for purchase online. www.secondnaturebrandsus.com

About Mars Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This common purpose unites our 140,000+ Associates. It is at the center of who we are as a global, family-owned business, and it fuels how we are transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Every year, our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services delight millions of people and supports millions of pets. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through nutrition, breakthrough programs in diagnostics, wearable health monitoring, DNA testing, pet welfare and comprehensive veterinary care with AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to act every day to help create a better world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com . Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Rachel Powell

516.314.7730

[email protected]

SOURCE Brownie Brittle