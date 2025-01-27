"Taste the Difference: Quality Wines from the Heart of Europe" Campaign Brings U.S. Media and Trade to Barcelona Wine Week

Leading U.S. media and trade professionals will have the opportunity to discover European's exceptional wines from Spain through exclusive masterclasses and vineyard tours.

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taste the Difference: Quality Wines from the heart of Europe (TTD) campaign, whose beneficiaries are Unione Italiana Vini (UIV) and PRODECA, Promotora dels Aliments Catalans, is delighted to announce its participation in Barcelona Wine Week (BWW) from February 3 to 5, 2025. This prestigious event offers a global stage to celebrate the exceptional diversity and quality of European wines.

"Taste the Difference: Quality Wines from the Heart of Europe"

As part of this initiative, PRODECA is hosting a distinguished group of U.S. media and trade professionals, providing them with an exclusive opportunity to delve into European's rich wine heritage. Guests will attend tailored masterclasses led by renowned wine educator Andrew Jonathan Ashurst and acclaimed sommelier Gemma Muray. These immersive sessions will explore the unique characteristics, history, and artistry that define European wines from Spain, with a special focus on wines from the region of Catalonia.

During BWW, participants will also engage with the Catalan Institute of Vine and Wine (INCAVI) , gaining deeper insights into the region's viticultural traditions and innovations. Following the exhibition, the delegation will embark on a curated tour of the most celebrated wine areas in the region of Catalonia, visiting iconic wineries and exploring prestigious Protected Designations of Origin (PDOs), including Penedès, Terra Alta, Costers del Segre, Priorat, Montsant, and more.

"Wines from the region of Catalonia are a testament to the region's unparalleled dedication to craftsmanship and quality. At the same time, they are rooted in a centuries-old tradition, combining heritage and innovation," said Laia Villalbí, Business Solutions Manager for the Wine Sector at PRODECA. "Through the 'Taste the Difference' campaign, we aim to foster a deeper appreciation of our wines and strengthen connections with influential voices in the U.S. market."

Barcelona Wine Week is a cornerstone event for the global wine industry, bringing together leading professionals, producers, and enthusiasts to celebrate and advance the sector. The participation of Taste the Difference underscores European's commitment to elevating its wines on the international stage.

For more information about Taste the Difference, visit www.tastethedifference.wine .

About Taste the Difference

The program: "European Quality Wines: Taste the Difference", co-funded by the European Union and managed by Unione Italiana Vini (UIV) and PRODECA, Promotora dels Aliments Catalans, is dedicated to promoting European PDO and PGI wines in China and the U.S. This initiative includes diverse activities such as walk-around tastings, wine seminars, workshops, and B2B meetings conducted both in the target markets. It also invites wine professionals to embark on study trips to Europe, in Italy and Spain, providing them with an immersive experience of European quality wines. The program aims to showcase the rich heritage and superior quality of European wines.

The beneficiaries: Unione Italiana Vini (UIV) is the oldest and most trusted organization in Italy's wine industry. The association includes members such as cooperatives, private wineries, agricultural organizations, bottlers, consortia, brewing equipment manufacturers, and laboratories. PRODECA, Promotora dels Aliments Catalans, is a public company established in 1986 that operates under the Regional Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Food of the Government of Catalonia. It supports the agri-food sector and its companies with the knowledge, tools and experience to increase their products in Catalunya and worldwide.

*Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union Or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

Media Contact:

Guadalupe Escurra, Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

+1 917 365 4962

SOURCE Taste the Difference