"Taste the Difference: Quality Wines from the Heart of Europe" campaign returns to the U.S. with a highlight event in NYC

Renowned Italian and Spanish institutions have partnered to increase awareness of the PDO and PGI European Quality Schemes.

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taste the Difference: Quality Wines from the heart of Europe (TTD) , the celebrated program funded by the European Union and led by Unione Italiana Vini Servizi Soc. Coop. (UIV) and Promotora de Exportaciones Catalanas (PRODECA) , proudly resumes its mission for 2024-2026 with an exciting lineup of activities across the U.S., spotlighting the unparalleled excellence of European Quality Wines (PDO and PGI).

Quality wines from the heart of Europe

This ambitious initiative aims to elevate awareness of PDO and PGI wines—symbols of authenticity, tradition, and superior craftsmanship—while positioning Italian and Spanish wines as premier choices in the U.S. market. By showcasing the artistry of European winemaking, Taste the Difference seeks to expand market share and foster appreciation for these extraordinary products.

The program's objectives include increasing awareness of PDO and PGI wines among trade professionals, media and consumers, enhancing the perceived quality of European wines, and strengthening market presence for Italian and Spanish producers. Laia Villalbí, Business Solutions Manager for the Wine Sector at PRODECA stated, "We are thrilled to relaunch Taste the Difference, celebrating the rich heritage and innovation behind European wines. This campaign underscores the passion and dedication of producers who bring history to life in every bottle."

The campaign's relaunch begins with a Walkaround wine Tasting at the Catalan Food Christmas Tasting NYC on December 10 at the Institute of Culinary Education. This special event will feature a festive showcooking and a professional wine tasting, offering attendees an immersive exploration of authentic Spanish flavors. Industry professionals will have the opportunity to engage with wines from renowned regions, including DO Cava, DO Penedès, DO Alella, DO Costers del Segre, DO Conca de Barberà, and DOQ Priorat, all exemplifying the meticulous craftsmanship of PDO and PGI standards.

Looking ahead, Taste the Difference's 2024-2026 program will include a robust calendar of trade shows, masterclasses, walkaround tastings, B2B meetings, and exclusive trade and media trips, all designed to highlight the artistry and innovation of European winemaking.

For more information about Taste the Difference and upcoming events, visit www.tastethedifference.wine.

About Taste The Difference

The program: "European Quality Wines: Taste the Difference," funded by the European Union and managed by Unione Italiana Vini (UIV) and Promotora de Exportaciones Catalanas PRODECA, is dedicated to promoting European PDO and PGI wines in China and the U.S. This initiative includes diverse activities such as walkaround tastings, wine seminars, workshops, and B2B meetings conducted both in the target markets and in Spain and Italy. It also invites wine professionals to embark on study trips to Europe, providing them with an immersive experience of European quality wines. The program aims to showcase the rich heritage and superior quality of European wines, with a particular emphasis on those from Italy and Spain.

The beneficiaries: Unione Italiana Vini is the oldest and most commissioned Association of the Italian wine market. It represents cooperative, private and agricultural wine-companies, bottlers, consortia, associations and wine-making machines or wine cellars / laboratory manufacturers, located throughout the Italian territory. Promotora de Exportaciones Catalanas (PRODECA) is a public company established in 1986 and part of the "Ministry of Climate Action, Food and Rural Agenda of the Government of Catalonia". It supports the agri-food sector and its companies with the knowledge, tools and experience to increase their products in Catalunya and worldwide.

