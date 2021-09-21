Taste the Drip with a Splash of Jalisco: New Tequila Seltzer Brand Lisco Spirits Debuts in New York and New Jersey

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Making major moves in the industry as an innovative tequila seltzer for experimenters, adrenaline seekers, creators and the like – Lisco Spirits, which today announces its debut to deliver an authentic twist on canned cocktails. Available exclusively in the New York and New Jersey markets starting October 2021, Lisco Spirits is an all-natural Tequila hard seltzer with five percent alcohol combined with real fruit juice and sparkling water.

Crafted with blanco tequila from Jalisco, Mexico, Lisco Spirits is available in four-pack, and variety 8-pack options featuring four deliciously satisfying flavors including Fresh Pineapple, Luscious Lime, Sweet Mango and Juicy Watermelon. The hard seltzer is only 100 calories and is free of any artificial flavors or added sugars.

"Lisco Spirits is a drink for trendsetters unlike anything else in the industry, and we're excited to deliver a unique experience for tequila and hard seltzer drinkers, from the ingredients in the seltzer to the unique art on the can," said Ikey and Steven Esses, co-founders of Lisco Spirits. "We can't wait to introduce its real, fresh ingredients and authentic flavor to New York and New Jersey, and we are confident that Lisco will continue to make noise as we expand nationwide this year, and beyond."

Lisco' four-packs, and variety 8-packs will be available at select retailers in New York and New Jersey.

For more information about Lisco Spirits' products and flavors, please visit www.liscospirits.com and follow @LiscoSpirits on Instagram.

About Lisco Spirits

Lisco Tequila Seltzer is crafted from blue weber agave blanco tequila straight outta Jalisco, Mexico, and combines real fruit juice, sparkling water, and 5 percent alcohol for an all-natural beverage. Sitting at 100 calories, Lisco Spirits offers inviting and deliciously fresh ready-to-drink flavors including Fresh Pineapple, Luscious Lime, Sweet Mango and Juicy Watermelon. Lisco Spirits is based in Cranbury, New Jersey with products available at select retail locations.

