Taste the Eighth and Most Delicious Wonder of the World for a Limited Time at Outback Steakhouse

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As more and more diners look for value when choosing where to eat, Outback Steakhouse® today reintroduces Great Barrier Eats, a limited-time-only menu inspired by one of the seven natural wonders of the world and Australian landmark, the Great Barrier Reef. What Outback has deemed the "Eighth and Most Delicious Wonder of the World" is available for a short time through November 12, 2024, with the Twin Reefs Shrimp entree starting at just $14.99.

Great Barrier Eats

This year's Great Barrier Eats lineup boasts a variety of new bonzer menu innovations showcasing bold flavors from the land and sea, including:

Twin Reefs Shrimp : Dive into deliciousness with crispy breaded shrimp paired with buttery garlic shrimp scampi and a side. Starts at just $14.99 .

: Dive into deliciousness with crispy breaded shrimp paired with buttery garlic shrimp scampi and a side. Bloomin' French Onion Sirloin: A center-cut sirloin, seasoned and seared, topped with melted Provolone cheese and Bloomin' Onion® petals. Served with choice of steakhouse potato and a side. Starts at $16.99 .

A center-cut sirloin, seasoned and seared, topped with melted Provolone cheese and Bloomin' Onion® petals. Served with choice of steakhouse potato and a side. Tasmanian Shrimp & Scallop Pasta : Grilled shrimp and sea scallops, sautéed mushrooms and tomatoes over fettuccine tossed in alfredo sauce with a kick and topped with Parmesan cheese. Starts at $21.99 .

: Grilled shrimp and sea scallops, sautéed mushrooms and tomatoes over fettuccine tossed in alfredo sauce with a kick and topped with Parmesan cheese. Reef & Beef Platter: The ultimate trio featuring the best of surf & turf – a tender 6 oz. Victoria's Barrel-Cut Filet Mignon, grilled shrimp and sea scallops with lemon butter. Served with choice of steakhouse potato and a side. Starts at $32.99 .

Cocktail lovers will hop for joy with the new Kangaroo Krush cocktail made with Cruzan® Passion Fruit Rum, orange liqueur, blood orange sour, mango and club soda. Garnished with a Kangaroo figurine keepsake, you'll never drink alone when sipping on this refreshing grog.

Guests can also indulge in longstanding Outback fan favorites such as the Wedge Salad, 3 Cheese Steak Dip, Toowoomba Salmon, Alice Springs Chicken® and Chocolate Thunder from Down Under®.

To learn more and find out how you can get a taste of the Great Barrier Eats menu before it ends on November 12, visit outback.com. Prices and product may vary by location.

