Taste the Flavors of the New Season with Fall-Inspired Cookies and Wafers from Voortman® Bakery

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voortman® Bakery is bringing the shapes, flavors and colors of fall to life with the arrival of two seasonal products – brand-new Fall Favorites Cookies and returning Pumpkin Spice Wafers. The fall assortment is rolling out nationwide and will be available in stores for a limited time.

To celebrate the most memorable moments of the season, the Fall Favorites Cookies feature an assortment of three festive shapes, including pumpkins, fall leaves and turkeys. Each shortbread cookie is topped with seasonally colored orange, red or brown sprinkles and acts as a tasty reminder to savor the season. Voortman also is bringing back its fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Wafers, which feature pumpkin spice-flavored crème sandwiched between crisp wafers.

"With fall just around the corner, the best way to welcome it is with our limited-edition fall cookies and wafers," said Chris Balach, vice president, marketing, Sweet Baked Snacks at The J.M. Smucker Co. "We are excited for consumers to share our seasonal cookies and wafers with family and friends, especially those consumers that, like us, love all things pumpkin spice."

Voortman Bakery's fall cookies and wafers are on shelves now at select grocery retailers nationwide. The Fall Favorites Cookies come in a resealable 7.76-ounce package and the Pumpkin Spice Wafers come in a 10.6-ounce package.

To find a retailer near you, visit the store locator at Voortman.com/where-to-buy .

