Taste the Inspiration: MOTI Launches New Product MOTI PIIN to Colorize Users' Experience

MOTI, a leading vaping brand, presents its new product MOTI PIIN, a pre-filled nicotine salt disposable vape product with multiple flavors and color options, to vaping consumers, inviting them to "taste the inspiration".

"MOTI launched the MOTI PIIN prototype in 2016 for marketing testing. After three years of testing and refining, we now present the all-new MOTI PIIN," said Troy, Global Marketing Director of MOTI. "The MOTI PIIN is designed with intentions towards colorful, portable, and delicate. It could be considered as a tool for more inspiration and creativity, as well as a toy for relieving the physical and mental pressure.

The MOTI PIIN uses improved polymeric absorbent cotton to prevent condensate overflow of e-cigarettes, and a new generation of organic polymeric cotton in the atomizing core for ultimate taste. The well-designed mouthpiece of the device leads to a comfortable in-mouth feeling when using the device.

Measuring 104.5 mm in length, 12 mm in diameter, the MOTI PIIN's design is pen-like in form and is no larger than a crayon. The space-efficient design allows it to be pocketed easily, while the 350mAh battery and the 1.6 mL of e-liquid provides up to 380 puffs and delivers a more consistent and pure taste to users. Painted with high-quality, durable materials, the MOTI PIIN looks chic and is confirmable to the touch and is slip-resistant.

"MOTI PIIN is my long-awaited product." Mino Bro, vape reviewer and YouTube blogger from UK said, "I am crushed on this stuff for its exquisite design as well as the multiple color options. The vape pen has extraordinary touch feeling. For me, it is more than a simple vape product."

Requiring no filling, charging, or maintenance, the MOTI PIIN offers ten flavors, all easily distinguished by ten different colors. MOTI PIIN complies with the Tobacco Products Directive 2014/40/EU (TPD). The product has obtained sales permission in the UK, US, and Russia, and started shipping online from Dec 20. Users can choose to order one single MOTI PIIN or select different colors to design their own "MOTI PIIN rainbow pack".

About MOTI

MOTI is a revolutionary e-cigarette brand derived from Meta Lab – creators of the MOJO and MOTI Classics series. Since 2013, the brand has spearheaded the e-cigarette industry from its Las Vegas headquarters with a dedication to cutting-edge tech and top-notch creativity.

As a forward-thinking, social enterprise, MOTI aims to advance the use of smart technology to make improvements to the environment through cigarette alternatives research, spending on average 30% of its revenues on R&D.

For more information, please visit www.nowmoti.com

