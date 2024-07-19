Taste the Legend: Tumble 22 Opens Third Houston Spot in Memorial City!

HOUSTON, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston is about to get even hotter! Tumble 22, the Legendary Austin based Texas chicken joint, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its third Houston location in Memorial City, just east of City Centre, on Monday, July 22. Expect mouth-watering chicken, hand-crafted cocktails, homemade pies, and Texas-sized hospitality.

The O.G.

Do Good: All net proceeds from the Friends and Family events on July 19-20, as well as from Grand Opening Day on July 22, will be donated to the PTSD Foundation of America, specifically benefiting Camp Hope. Giving back to the community is a cornerstone of Tumble 22's mission.

Located at 10403 Katy Fwy Ste. 100, our newest Tumble 22 restaurant promises an unforgettable dining experience. Step into a vibrant and inviting atmosphere complete with a full-service bar and plenty of indoor and outdoor seating. Come enjoy our legendary flavors in the perfect setting for any occasion!

Mouth-Watering Menu: The menu includes fan favorites like the O.G. sandwich, bone-in chicken, deviled eggs, and mac 'n cheese. New additions include a grilled chicken sandwich, two fresh salads, homemade milkshakes, and our new vegan-friendly options. Plus, don't miss our exciting monthly sandwich specials!

Leadership: Ashley Vella, Managing Partner for the new Memorial City location, added: "We're here to infuse Memorial City with fun and flavor. Our team is excited to offer an unforgettable dining experience focused on great food, good times, and community support. Let's create legendary memories together!"

Doug Thompson, the visionary CEO and Investor Partner at Tumble 22 and former COO of Texas Roadhouse, is leading the charge in our expansion. "At Tumble 22, we pride ourselves on providing full-service dining with a smile and warm hospitality, all while keeping it family-friendly and affordably priced. We are thankful to our legendary staff, led by Ashley Vella at our new Memorial City location, who are dedicated to providing an unparalleled experience for every guest. We're excited to serve Houston with our award-winning chicken, pies, and shakes. And trust us, our margaritas are truly out of this world!"

https://tumble22.com/

About Tumble 22: Tumble 22 is a well-known Texas chicken joint, serving up cold beer, hot chicken, and stiff drinks. From its beginnings as a single food trailer in Austin to multiple thriving restaurants in under five years, Tumble 22 has quickly expanded its reach within Texas.

Our chicken is all-natural and Texas-raised, hand-breaded and tumbled 22 times for a perfect crunch. We pride ourselves on being your neighborhood chicken joint, offering crispy, spicy all-natural chicken alongside homemade sauces, sides, and pies. Whether you dine in, carry out, or order delivery, you're in for a Texas-sized treat.

We have recently won several "Best in Texas" awards, a testament to our dedication to quality and flavor. At Tumble 22, we provide fast, family-friendly service with a full bar featuring signature sips. Our menu is packed with fan favorites like the O.G. sandwich, bone-in chicken, and deviled eggs, as well as new additions like a grilled chicken sandwich, fresh salads, and homemade milkshakes. Plus, don't miss our exciting monthly sandwich specials.

Experience hot, crispy, always fresh chicken, and claim your coop at Tumble 22. From our famous pies to our six heat levels ranging from Painless to Stupid Hot, there's something for everyone. We promise the best chicken you've ever had in your life—Texas Born, Texas Breaded.

Join us at our newest location and see why Tumble 22 is redefining the chicken sandwich game, one delicious bite at a time.

https://tumble22.com/memorialcity/

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Tumble 22