Taste the Roar with MTN DEW® Uproar, A New Refreshingly Bold Berry Kiwi Flavor Launching Only at Food Lion Stores

"Food Lion has been a longtime partner of MTN DEW, and we couldn't be more excited to bring them their first-ever exclusive DEW flavor innovation," said Jenny Figueroa, Senior Director of Marketing, PepsiCo Beverages North America (South Division). "DEW Nation is adventurous and bold, and we wanted to give our fans at Food Lion a unique flavor charged combination that reflects their discerning tastes. A delicious mouth-watering berry kiwi flavor with a DEW twist, MTN DEW Uproar is unlike any beverage ever tasted and bound to delight fans."

Starting today, the limited-edition MTN DEW Uproar will be available in 20 oz. and 2-liter bottles exclusively at Food Lion's 1,100 stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

The MTN DEW Uproar dynamic design features vibrant colors and a roaring lion to capture the essence of DEW Nation's fearless and energetic spirit while highlighting the collaboration with Food Lion.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with MTN DEW to launch this new, limited-time flavor exclusively for our customers," said Kevin Pruitt, Category Manager, Food Lion. "We pride ourselves in being able to offer our customers the latest products relevant to them and are sure MTN DEW Uproar will be a hit."

Food Lion and MTN DEW are celebrating the flavor drop with a fully integrated rollout across digital, social media, and brick-and-mortar retail. To order online, visit https://shop.foodlion.com/shop/collections/5737793

Find all Food Lion locations across the region via the store locator: https://www.foodlion.com/stores/

For more information on MTN DEW, head to www.mountaindew.com, Facebook, or Twitter @mountaindew. #TasteTheRoar

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR, new MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ and MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 750 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers .

