Taste the World with Wicked Kitchen's New 100% Plant-Based Frozen Artisan Pizzas & Frozen Flavor-Packed Entrees

Chef-driven creations inspired by global flavors make meals in minutes

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wicked Kitchen , a 100% plant-based, flavor-forward global food brand adds new frozen artisan pizzas and frozen heat-and-eat meals to its expansive range of chef-created, plant-based consumer packaged goods offering in the U.S.

Inspired by global flavors from Europe to Asia, Wicked Kitchen's convenient meal solutions are now available in nearly 2,000 Kroger stores throughout the country just in time for the start of the busy back to school season with big appeal to vegans and omnivores alike.

"Shoppers no longer have to sacrifice taste or convenience when looking for plant-based meals," said Pete Speranza, CEO, Wicked Kitchen. "Our latest Wicked Kitchen line up is inspired by cuisines from around the world and while they happen to be plant-based, they are meant to be enjoyed by all - whether you're preparing a meal in a dorm room or looking for a quick and easy lunch or dinner that's veg-forward and full of flavor."

With more than 40 products now available in multiple departments at U.S. retailers, Wicked Kitchen was first launched in the U.K. by chefs and brothers Derek Sarno and Chad Sarno, which helped ignite the plant-based movement there. Debuting in the U.S. one year ago, Wicked Kitchen's latest product launch lineup includes:

Artisan Frozen Pizzas - Made with hand-stretched dough and wood fired for a crust that sets it apart from other frozen pizzas, and with Wicked's new vegan "motz" – a meltable plant-based mozzarella-style topping. The lineup of the brand's hearty 14" pizzas include:

Suggested retail price: $9.99

Frozen Ready Meals - 14-ounce heat-and-eat entrees that provide bold global flavors and are ready in minutes include:

Naked Burrito with Beyond Meat – Beyond Beef plant-based ground in a smoky, spicy, sauce with vegetable rice, grilled red peppers and black turtle beans.

– Beyond Beef plant-based ground in a smoky, spicy, sauce with vegetable rice, grilled red peppers and black turtle beans. Korean Inspired Bowl with Beyond Meat – Beyond Beef plant-based ground in a Korean-style miso and soy sauce with fragrant jasmine rice and mixed vegetables.

– Beyond Beef plant-based ground in a Korean-style miso and soy sauce with fragrant jasmine rice and mixed vegetables. Peng Panang Tofu Curry - Tofu, butternut squash, onions and bok choy in a rich red curry sauce with fragrant jasmine rice.

- Tofu, butternut squash, onions and bok choy in a rich red curry sauce with fragrant jasmine rice. Seriously Sriracha Tofu & Rice - Diced tofu in a fiery chili sauce with a vegetable, bean and lentil rice.

Suggested retail price: $5.99

The new offerings of frozen meal solutions are complemented by an array of quick noodle cups and meal kits that launched last year in Kroger stores, providing a wide range of easy and delicious plant-based meal options that are also inspired by flavors of the world.

"In true Wicked style, we are raising the bar in the convenient meal space. Our chef-crafted, vegan meal solutions make it easier than ever for everyone to 'taste the world' with dinners on the table in minutes," said Chef Derek Sarno, co-founder, Wicked Kitchen. "Handcrafted and delicious, our pizzas are unlike any others in the frozen aisle. They feature big-flavor ingredients, hand-stretched wood-fired sourdough and a second-to-none plant-based 'motz' with amazing meltability. Our frozen entrees and meal kits kick ass and provide a super convenient way to whip up amazing, inspired flavors to satisfy any palate, any day of the week."

With the largest variety of any plant-based CPG brand in the U.S., Wicked Kitchen's portfolio products are available in more than 6,500 retailers in the U.S. including Kroger stores and its other store banners which are: City Market, Dillons, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry's, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Mariano's, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick'n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler and Smith's Food and Drug. They are also available at Sprouts Farmers Market, 7-Eleven, Publix and Giant, and will be available at Wal-Mart in September.

Downloadable images available here.

About Wicked Kitchen

Wicked Kitchen is a chef-founded, mission-based global brand inspiring the world to eat more plants – for the planet, the animals and the people. We offer a pioneering range of delicious 100% plant-based foods that grab veg by the bulbs. Created by chefs and brothers Derek and Chad Sarno, Wicked Kitchen products are available in the U.S., U.K. and Finland and will be launching in Thailand this fall. Wicked Kitchen provides one of the largest chef-created plant-based product offerings globally with a wide selection of convenient meals, sauces, snacks, desserts, and cooking ingredients. For more information on Wicked Kitchen, visit WickedKitchen.com . For ongoing news and updates, follow Wicked Kitchen on Facebook and Instagram .

