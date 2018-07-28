Taste Wuhan campaign rounded off with its delicacies known around the world

WUHAN, China, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online campaign "Taste Wuhan" launched by Wuhan Tourism Development Committee rounded off on August 23rd. The campaign, held on the overseas social media, Facebook, made great efforts to promote the unique Wuhan food to make them well known by the world.

During the early stage of the campaign, Wuhan Municipal Commission of Tourism Development held a chain of promotion activities on Facebook. Some foreign tourists and local residents were invited to attend an interview about Wuhan food as the warming-up of the campaign. Additionally, the Commission invited a famous chef to make 12 Wuhan delicacies. The cooking process and the finished demonstration brought about a wonderful cate experience for the overseas audience.

Subsequently, the online voting campaign "Pick Your Favorite Wuhan Cuisine", which lasted for one month, was launched on Wuhan's official Facebook page. For each week, the cooking videos about the top 3 dishes were published along with the words descriptions. The fans actively participated in the voting and left messages expressing their desires to taste Wuhan food.

Additionally, the campaign continued to use the hashtag #TasteWuhan for its Facebook posts, which enabled the online fans to search and watch these cooking videos. During a period of less than one month, the impression of related posts totaled 8 million, with a reach of 7 million. Therefore, a remarkable promotion results have been achieved.

In recent years, Wuhan Municipal Commission of Tourism Development, for the purpose of enhancing Wuhan's popularity in the world, has been making continuous efforts to make Wuhan march into the international market. Wuhan, a blender of localization and internationalization standing on the bank of the Yangtze River, is opening her arms to the tourists from all over the world.

SOURCE Wuhan Tourism Development Committee