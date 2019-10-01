Tastea Fresh Smoothies & Teas Opens New Location in Sunnyvale, CA

The Grand Opening will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To commemorate the occasion, Tastea has planned an exciting day of special giveaways and promotions including:

The first 50 guests in line will receive a free reusable Tastea metal straw plus a free 20 oz. Specialtea.

The next 100 guests in line will receive a free Tastea t-shirt plus a free 20 oz. Specialtea.

The following 100 guests will receive a free 20 oz. Specialtea.

Tastea will also offer BOGO (Buy One, Get One) deals on teas all day.

Continuing the celebration through Sunday, October 13, Tastea Sunnyvale will offer BOGO (Buy One, Get One) deals on teas all day, as well as begin accepting free drink flyers (valid 10/13/19 – 10/27/19).

Tastea Sunnyvale is located at: 114 East El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA, 94087.

Tastea Fresh Smoothies & Teas' menu features fresh-brewed artisan teas with real fruit juice, freshly made milk teas, artisan cold brew coffee drinks, and thick and creamy blended beverages. Drinks can be customized with boba, real fruit bits, jellies and more.

All food items on Tastea's menu are gluten-free.

The first Tastea opened in 2001 in Garden Grove, CA. Their mission is to bring new and exciting beverages to their customers. Tastea has 16 locations across California, Arizona, and Texas, with more locations opening soon.

